Rise and Phight: 6/13/2022

While it would have been great to see the winning streak run to 10 games (for the sake of even numbers), we all knew it was going to end at some point.

The biggest issue with the loss was it exposed a lot of things that the team still needs to work on if they want to make the playoffs. The defense was pretty atrocious yesterday, the error by J.T. Realmuto particularly egregious.

That play simply must be made. The one by Alec Bohm in the first inning, where he had a brain cramp on the field, that is going to happen from time to time. Still not excusable, but when the catcher drops the ball that is thrown right back at him because he was so worried about making a double play, that is bad. Realmuto usually makes the simple plays with regularity, but that error changed the entire game. Had Suarez gotten out of that inning unscathed, who knows how it goes from from there. Realmuto has to be better than that.

