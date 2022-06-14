Rise and Phight: 6/14/2022

Yesterday, the team made a move where they designated James Norwood for assignment and brought up Michael Kelly. This doesn’t move the needle much as Norwood has been dreadful for most of the year and Kelly looks more like a warm body than anything. What it might signal is that some of the injured relievers the team currently has may be getting closer to return. Kelly isn’t exactly 40-man roster worthy, so he can easily pass through waivers when they’re ready to go.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- After that huge loss to Arizona, this team will be defined how they bounce back from it as they enter an easier part of the schedule.
- In case you haven’t seen it, here is part of the list of the 50 best calls in Phillies’ TV and radio history.
MLB news:
- This story may not be the easiest to read, but it’s necessary nonetheless.
- As the trade deadline approaches (quicker than we think), there are seven teams that need to think in terms of both buying and selling ($).
- Stephen Strasburg made it all the way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery...only to go right back on the injured list.
- What are the strengths of each contender for the playoffs?
- Eduardo Rodriguez is headed to the restricted list after telling the team he is taking some time away.
Loading comments...