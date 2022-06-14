Rise and Phight: 6/14/2022

Yesterday, the team made a move where they designated James Norwood for assignment and brought up Michael Kelly. This doesn’t move the needle much as Norwood has been dreadful for most of the year and Kelly looks more like a warm body than anything. What it might signal is that some of the injured relievers the team currently has may be getting closer to return. Kelly isn’t exactly 40-man roster worthy, so he can easily pass through waivers when they’re ready to go.

On to the links.

