Rise and Phight: 6/15/2022

What a sad and pitiful performance by the bullpen.
At this point, you have to begin wondering what Jeurys Familia’s place on this team is. If he cannot be trusted with a four run lead, what can he be trusted with? Sure, mop up men are needed since burning through relievers can’t be the way to run a team, but having too many mop up men isn’t the way to construct a bullpen. His salary this year probably means that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but it is time to let someone else get those high leverage situations.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Prior to going outside of the organization, the team will look to upgrade their bullpen via internal players.
- Mickey Moniak was sent to Lehigh Valley in favor of calling up Yairo Munoz. Here is the reason why.
- If you were looking for a reason why the team has started playing better this month, start with the top of the lineup ($).
MLB news:
- It’s possible that without throwing a pitch, this prospect could have changed the MLB draft forever ($).
- When it comes to the trade deadline, Steve Cohen isn’t really worried about the supposed luxury tax.
- Even though it is up from last year, MLB attendance is still down roughly 5% from before Covid.
- A huge blow for the Toronto Blue Jay, Hyun-Jin Ryu is scheduled to undergo elbow surgery and will miss the rest of the season.
