Phillies MLR 6/14/22: Logan O’Hoppe adds another HR, Mickey Moniak hits a dinger in loss

Buffalo 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Corey Oswalt - 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 3 K, 3 GB, 2 FB

Mark Appel - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K, 1 GB, 0 FB

Mickey Moniak - 2 for 4, HR, CS

Darick Hall - 1 for 4, 3 K

Rafael Marchan - 1 for 4, 2B

Scott Kingery - 1 for 4, 2B, 2 K

Tough loss for Oswalt, who left the game down by a run, but it was actually James Marvel giving up two runs in relief that did the IronPigs in. Mickey Moniak takes his demotion personally with this first AAA HR of the season. Darick Hall slumping a bit in the month of June with no homeruns to speak of and an OPS of .629 in 39 at-bats.

Reading 2, Portland 0

Noah Skirrow - 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K, 3 GB, 0 FB

Ryan Sherriff - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K

Jhailyn Ortiz - 0 for 4, 2 K

Vito Friscia - 2 for 4, K

Logan O’Hoppe - 1 for 4, HR

Noah Skirrow (3.23 ERA in 39 IP) and the bullpen hold Portland to just 5 hits and strikeout 13. Ryan Sherriff continues his rehab trail and wouldn’t be shocked to see him in Philadelphia soon. Logan O’Hoppe mashed his 14th HR of the season.

Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 4 (GM1 of DH, completion of 5/1 suspended game)

Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 0 (GM2 of DH)

Matt Russell - 8 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 K, 5 GB, 4 FB

Kyle Glogoski - 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, HR, 3 GB, 3 FB

Johan Rojas - 3 for 6, 2 R, RBI, 2 K

Ethan Wilson - 1 for 8, 2 RBI, 2 K

Freylin Minyety - 2 for 7, 2 RBI, 2 K

Baron Radcliff - 2 for 6, R, 2 BB, 3 K

Matt Russell with a great performance, striking out a career-high 12 batters. He actually started the suspended game and was able to re-start it. Neat! Kyle Glogoski takes both his first loss and gives up his first High-A runs of the season (16.2 IP).

Palm Beach 4, Clearwater 1

Kent Emanuel - 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K, 4 GB, 1 FB (throwing error)

Rafael Marcano - 3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 K, WP, 2 GB, 3 FB

Nicolas Torres - 1 for 3, BB (fielding error)

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 4

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 4, 2 K

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 4, K

Leandro Pineda - 0 for 3, BB, K (fielding error)

Micah Yonamine - 2 for 4, HR, 2 K

Wilfredo Flores - 0 for 3

Erick Brito - 1 for 3

Albert Jerez - 1 for 3

Kent Emanuel makes another rehab start for Clearwater with promising results. He will provide nice depth once he is back and likely assigned to AAA. The Thresher offense was held to just 5 hits and struckout 14 times. Micah Yonamine did hit his 3rd HR of the season. Wilfredo Flores was the only batter (post-game, anyway) batting over .250 in the game for Clearwater.