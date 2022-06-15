Gamethread 6/15: Marlins at Phillies

Yes, yes, last night was horrible. Of that, there can be no doubt. Yet still, if there are some positives to take away from the game:
- Rhys Hoskins is on a heater right now and they should run him out there every day until he is no longer on the heater.
- The top of the lineup, Hoskins included, has been outstanding for them of late. Again, unless something goes very wrong, they need to keep playing as much as possible.
- Nick Castellanos had two hits yesterday. One of them was a scorcher late in the game that merely went for a single, but perhaps it was a sign that he is beginning to snap out of his funk.
Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Back at it. #RingTheBell



For the Marlins:
#Marlins lineup
Let’s talk about it.
