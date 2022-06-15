Stubbs the Savior: Phillies 3, Marlins 1

Having to play a day game after a heartbreaking loss with the series on the line would reveal a lot about this Phillies team. The Phillies’ offense looked asleep for the first eight innings. Luckily it was a nine-inning game. Garrett Stubbs was the hero today, as he launched a walk-off home run to give the ‘Phils the 3-1 win.

This game was your prototypical pitcher’s duel as the two starters Kyle Gibson and Daniel Castano combined to give up only one run. Through the first seven innings, the Phillies had only five hits and could not score a run. Their best chance to score came in the bottom of the sixth, where Rhys Hoskins led off the inning with a triple. Inexplicably the Phillies did not hit him in. The struggles with runners in scoring position continued.

RHYS HOSKINS LEADOFF TRIPLE pic.twitter.com/WFQPC8bcXd — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) June 15, 2022

Kyle Gibson was great for the Phillies as he threw eight-plus innings while giving up seven hits with only one run. He had 12 groundball outs and he gave the Phillies all they could ask for in the series finale. Gibson lowered his season ERA to a 4.04 with this outing and has continued to be a steady source of innings.

The ‘Phils trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth when Hoskins led off the inning with a single, then got pulled for pinch-runner Matt Vierling. This was Hoskins’ third straight multi-hit game. The next three due up were Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Didi Gregorius to try and drive in Vierling.

Harper hit a weak pop-up to third, Vierling was caught stealing second base and Castellanos flew out to the wall. The lead-off single was wasted and the Phillies’ offense continued to fail them.

Gibson started the top of the ninth but after giving up a leadoff single he was pulled for Connor Brogdon. The righty was able to work around the runner on first and thanks to an Alec Bohm web-gem took the Phillies into the ninth trailing by one.

Alec Bohm with the spectacular play! pic.twitter.com/UNH4ihaQ5C — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 15, 2022

As the Phillies entered the bottom of the ninth they needed one run to extend the game off of Marlins closer Tanner Scott. Gregorius, Bohm and pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto were tasked with keeping the ‘Phils hopes alive.

Gregorius struck out, followed by a Bohm single, and a Realmuto walk had the Phillies back in business. New addition Yairo Munoz stepped up with runners on first and second and struck out. It all came down to Garrett Stubbs. The rookie has performed well when called upon this year and on a 2-2 pitch, he launched a hanging slider into the right-field seats.

DOWN TO THEIR LAST STRIKE GARRETT STUBBS WALKS IT OFF



THE PHILLIES ARE BACK @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/Agn2u7GCKS — Starting 9 (@Starting9) June 15, 2022

Stubbs wins it for the Phillies as they snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This win gives them another series win in the month of June. Also, they have improved to 32-31 on the year as they continue to claw back into the NL East race.

The Phillies look to continue the good times tomorrow as they head to Washington for their first series with the Nationals this season. Zack Wheeler will be on the mound for the ‘Phils as they try to defeat another NL East opponent.