Rise and Phight: 6/16/2022

I’m as big a J.T. Realmuto defender there is. While he may not be the #BCIB anymore, he’s still quite good.
I’ll also openly acknowledge he has been pretty disappointing with the bat this year and lately, his defense has started to reflect those struggles. I still firmly believe he’ll snap out of it before long, so I’ll remain optimistic. However, after Garrett Stubbs’ heroics yesterday, he has earned at least another start tonight in Washington. A little more rest for Realmuto won’t hurt him and could help a bit even.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- When it comes to the closer’s job, it no longer belongs to Corey Knebel. Instead, the team will use a committee approach.
- The team’s top two prospects are featured here, Andrew Painter finally facing some adversity and Mick Abel starting to hit his stride.
- Thanks to the bullpen, the Phillies’ rally bird could not join the ranks of Rally Monkey as a new team mascot.
MLB news:
- The MLB Draft Combine is new this year, providing potential draftees a chance to show what they can do.
- If you missed this, the Astros threw two immaculate innings yesterday....to the exact same three batters.
- The Twins didn’t rebuild; they “re-upped” and now they’re leading the AL Central.
- Shohei Ohtani is looking to beat Max Scherzer’s AAV of $43 million in his next contract with the Angels or someone else ($).
