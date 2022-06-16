Phillies MLR 6/15/22: Griff McGarry strikes out 10, Francisco Morales struggles

Buffalo 8, Lehigh Valley 4

Cristopher Sanchez - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 4 GB, 0 FB

Francisco Morales - 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 GB, 0 FB

Mickey Moniak - 1 for 5, K

Darick Hall - 1 for 4, R, 2 K

Rafael Marchan - 2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI (throwing error)

Scott Kingery - 0 for 3, BB, 3 K

Morales has been slipping of late, which of course is disappointing. No reason to give up on him yet because the potential is still there and that slider (if harnessed) is “closer out-pitch material.” You’d hate to see another team unlock that. Rafael Marchan hits just his 2nd minor league home-run, ever. He’s been hitting the ball quite well since coming back from injury.

Portland 6, Reading 1

James McArthur - 6.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K, 3 HR, HBP, 6 GB, 5 FB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 1 for 4, HR, 2 K

Vito Friscia - 0 for 2, 2 BB, K

Logan O’Hoppe - 0 for 2, 2 BB

Reading gets 4-hit, with the lone run coming in the bottom of the 9th via Jhailyn Ortiz’s 10th HR of the season. Logan O’Hoppe didn’t homer or even hit, but didn’t manage to get on base twice. Too bad he is stuck behind super back-up catcher Garrett Stubbs on the depth chart, we should probably trade him (half-sarc).

Aberdeen 3, Jersey Shore 2

Griff McGarry - 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 10 K, 2 HR, 3 HBP, 4 GB, 3 FB

Baron Radcliff - 0 for 4, 2 K

Jared Carr - 1 for 4, 2 R, 2 K

Ethan Wilson - 0 for 3, BB, K

Rixon Wingrove - 1 for 4, RBI, 3 K (missed catch error)

DJ Stewart - 0 for 4, K

Casey Martin - 0 for 4, 2 K

Carlos De La Cruz - 2 for 4, K

Freylin Minyety - 0 for 3, K

Griff McGarry deserved better...maybe. That is now 58 strikeouts to 18 walks in 35.1 innings for McGarry. The stuff is just unbelievable...if harnessed. He also threw 98 pitches (64 for strikes) so that is pretty cool. The offense was held to just 5 hits (no extra-base variety) and were 0 for 3 with RISP.

Palm Beach 5, Clearwater 0

Eiberson Castellano - 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K, 2 HBP, 3 GB, 2 FB

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 3, BB, 2 K

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 4, K

Madison Stokes - 0 for 2, HBP

Andrick Nava - 0 for 4, 2 K (passed ball)

Leandro Pineda - 0 for 3, K

Micah Yonamine - 0 for 2, BB

Jamari Baylor - 0 for 2, BB, 2 K, SB

Chris Burke - 0 for 2, BB, 2 K

21 year old righty Eiberson Castellano has been excellent in his 21 innings this season with a 1.71 ERA and 26 strikeouts to 6 walks. The offense remains an unmitigated disaster. 8 batters in the lineup were batting below .200. They were held without an extra-base hit and were 0 for 1 with RISP. Jamari Baylor stole his 15th base despite just OPSing .528 on the season.