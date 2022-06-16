Ranking the 10 best Phillies home runs of 2022 (so far)

If it feels like the 2022 Phillies season has been one of the wildest in recent memory, it’s not just you.

Phillies game win probability charts, like this one below from Fangrahs, have been the norm so far this season.

Dating back to May 15, the Phillies have played 29 games and 7 of them (24%), nearly a quarter, have ended in walk-offs. Four of them have been wins, three of them losses.

On Wednesday, it was back-up catcher Garrett Stubbs’ turn to take part in the dramatics, launching a two-strike, two-out, three-run home run that transformed a damaging series loss to the Marlins into a potentially transformative victory. But it was just the latest in a number of impactful dingers the Phillies have hit this season.

Some have won the game. Some helped tie a ballgame. And yes, some came just prior to a crushing defeat at the hands of the bullpen. Below are the 10 best Phillies home runs of 2022 thus far.

IN A LOSING EFFORT

10. Schwarber Tries to Save the Day vs. Giants

Fresh off a crushing defeat at the hands of the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball (we’ll get to that in a minute), the Phillies and Giants were tied 2-2 in the first game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Closer Corey Knebel allowed a solo homer to Evan Longoria in the top of the 9th to give San Francisco a 3-2 lead, which brought Kyle Schwarber to the plate to lead off the bottom of the 9th.

That blast tied the game 3-3, but a two-run homer by Curt Casali off Andrew Ballatti in the bottom of the 10th gave San Francisco a 5-3 lead. The Phils scratched a run across in the bottom of the 10th to make it 5-4, but got no closer.

Still, it was a huge bomb by Schwarber that pushed the game into extras.

9. Castellanos Tries to Play Hero vs. Mets

The Phillies were trying to salvage the final game of a three-game series against the first place Mets on Sunday Night Baseball, but the offense had been quiet all game. That was until Nick Castellanos came to the dish down 3-1 in the top of the 8th inning with two men on and two out.

Castellanos’ blast gave the Phils a 4-3 lead, but Knebel once again allowed a devastating home run, this one to known slugger Nick Plummer to tie the game at 4-4. New York won it in the bottom of the 10th, finishing the three-game sweep.

8. Hoskins Tries to Play Hero vs. Marlins

On Tuesday, the Phillies were down 4-0 to the Marlins after one inning, but a three-run shot from Rhys Hoskins in the 4th made it 4-4. He then gave the Phils an 8-4 lead an inning later with a two-run double, but with the score tied 8-8 on the bottom of the 8th, Hoskins came to the plate looking to make some magic.

That dinger was his second of the game, his 6th RBI on the night and 4th hit, giving the Phils a 9-8 lead. Of course, Knebel once again couldn’t throw strikes as the defense and Andrew Bellatti teamed up to allow three Marlins runs in the top of the 9th in an 11-9 loss.

7. Harper Tries to Play Hero vs. Braves

Like Hoskins, Harper almost single-handedly won this all-important game against the Braves in Atlanta back on May 24. Trailing 4-3 in the 9th, Harper had already accounted for 2 of the team’s 3 RBIs when he came to the plate against closer Kenley Jansen with a runner on and one out.

That titanic blast gave Harper 4 RBIs on the day and gave the Phillies a 5-4 lead. Unfortunately, Joe Girardi said his top three late-inning relievers were all unavailable, so Nick Nelson had to try and work a second inning for his first career save. A double, wild pitch, an dropped fly ball in center and a single later, Nelson and the Phils suffered a grim 6-5 defeat.

AN APPETIZER

6. Schwarber’s Opening Act

I don’t know how this ‘22 Phillies season will end, but I know it started off with a bang.

BALL WENT BOOM pic.twitter.com/GkLFSnZQvI — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 8, 2022

PHILLIES DAYCARE EDITION

5. Alec Bohm’s HR off Josh Hader

I’m not sure which one was more unlikely.

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the 9th against Brewers super-closer Josh Hader, who had compiled 40 straight scoreless appearances, faced the bottom of a Phillies lineup that featured Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Matt Vierling.

“Bohmer” was up first.

A truly shocking blast that no one saw coming, Bohm’s solo homer tied the game at 2-2.

4. Matt Vierling’s Go-Ahead Homer off Hader

After a Stott fly-out, Matt Vierling, who had just been called up from AAA the day before, did the unthinkable.

Suddenly, shockingly, the Phillies Day Care had hit two solo homers off the best closer in the game, reminiscent of a similar situation back in 2012.

The Phils’s 3-2 come-from-behind win was their 5th in a row, an impressive display considering what had taken place the day before against the Angels. But, we’ll get to that in a minute.

3. Garret Stubbs 9th Inning Walk-Off vs. Marlins

He sure doesn’t look like a catcher, but Garrett Stubbs is playing like the #BBCIB (Best Back-up Catcher In Baseball) right now.

In just 14 games and 43 plate appearances, Stubbs has been worth 0.7 WAR and is batting .342/.405/.711 with three homers and 9 RBIs. Pretty incredible stuff.

2. Bryson Stott’s Walk-off HR vs. Angels

It what was undoubtedly the game of the year so far, the Phillies trailed the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 in the 9th after tying the game in the 8th on a truly pulse-pounding dinger (that one’s up next). Knebel gave up a go-ahead run in the 9th, but the Phils threatened in the bottom half. With two runners on, two out, and full-count to Bryson Stott, the rookie shortstop did the unthinkable.

Bryson's walk-off again, but make it with the radio call!#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/igq8vbeYml — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 6, 2022

Perhaps this should be No. 1 on the list, seeing as how it won the game and the player who hit it, but it just feels like the top moment is the one just below.

1. Bryce Harper’s Game-Tying Grand Slam vs. Angels

Phillies down 6-2 in the 8th. The Angels are riding a 10-game losing streak. Surely they thought it was over. But the Phils loaded the bases and, with two outs and another 3-2 count, Harper got into one and sent shockwaves through the Philadelphia region.

There’s just something special and different about big Harper homers, and this was as impactful as they get. While it didn’t win the game for the Phils, it certainly saved the game and sent the crowd into delirium. When I think about this game, this is the homer I think of, and that’s why it has earned the top spot on this list.