Gamethread 6/16: Phillies at Nationals

The Phillies have 99 games left in their season and 19 of them come against the Nationals. The first one begins tonight as they head to D.C. to take on a Washington team that has struggled this season. It is imperative that of these 19 games, the Phillies win no less than 13 of them if they want to have a shot at the postseason.
Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
The Fightins in The District.
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/hnfwRfangs
For the Nationals:
After this series, No. 11 will officially be retired.
Odds that Juan Soto sees one (1) hittable pitch tonight? Probably 50/50.
Let’s talk about it.
