Phight Club: Week 10

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 5-2

Season Record: 33-31

Game 58 (W) - Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 5

Box: Gibson (W): 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR. Schwarber: 1 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. Hoskins: 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 HR. Harper: 3 for 4. Gregorius: 2 for 4, RBI. RPs: Hand, Dominguez, Brogdon, Knebel (S).

Storylines: This wasn’t Gibson’s best game of the season, but he’s turned into a solid, reliable starter for the back of the rotation. Hoskins and Schwarber continued their hot start to the month of June, with a combined three homers and five RBI.

Injury Watch and Transactions: Wheeler was reinstated from the paternity list.

Photo of the Game:

Game 59 (W) - Phillies 4, Diamondbacks 0

Box: Wheeler (W): 6 IP, 2 H, 8 K. Hoskins: 2 for 4. Harper: 2 for 3. Castellanos: 2 for 4, 2 RBI. Stott: 1 for 3, 2 RBI, HR. RPs: Familia, Bellatti, Hand, Sanchez.

Storylines: Vierling played second base for the first time in his professional career, and did a good job at it. Wheeler and the bullpen shut down the Diamondbacks, and Castellanos and Stott provided all of the necessary offense to secure win number nine in a row.

Photo of the Game:

Game 60 (L) - Phillies 1, Diamondbacks 13

Box: Suarez (L): 4.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K. Realmuto: 3 for 4. Bohm: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Nelson, Bellatti, Alvarado, Norwood, Stubbs. Errors: Realmuto (fielding).

Storylines: Maybe it’s time for the “Ranger Suarez as a starter” experiment to come to an end. Although this loss was clearly not entirely his fault, Suarez is pushing the limit on his current residence in the rotation. The offense and the bullpen didn’t help Ranger in this game, and the Phillies lost for the first time in almost two weeks.

Injury Watch and Transactions: The Phillies optioned Sanchez and recalled Alvarado. Something to keep an eye on: Sanchez has now been optioned three times this year and only has two options left.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Game 61 (W) - Phillies 3, Marlins 2

Box: Nola: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 K. Schwarber: 2 for 5. Hoskins: 2 for 4, BB, RBI. Harper: 1 for 2, 2 BB, RBI. Gregorius: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Brogdon, Dominguez (W).

Storylines: Nola was outstanding and despite managing only three runs on ten hits, it was enough to beat the Marlins. Hoskins’s double in the bottom of the ninth was his first career walk-off hit. A special shout out goes to Vierling, who stole second after a single in the ninth to be in scoring position on Rhys’s hit.

Injury watch and Transactions: The Phillies DFA’d Norwood and selected Michael Kelly from Lehigh Valley.

Photo of the Game:

Game 62 (L) - Phillies 9, Marlins 11

Box: Eflin: 6 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 K, 2 HR. Hoskins: 4 for 5, 6 RBI, 2 HR. Realmuto: 1 for 5, RBI, SB. Bohm: 2 for 5, 2 RBI. Muñoz: 0 for 2, BB. RPs: Familia, Dominguez (BS), Hand, Knebel (L, BS), Bellatti. Errors: Bohm (throwing), Realmuto (fielding).

Storylines: Hoskins really did not want to lose this game. He tied his career-high with six RBI, including two homers. Unfortunately, the Phillies’ bullpen wasn’t as determined to win. The ‘pen combined to give up seven runs (four of them earned), and two blown saves. It’s hard to decide who was the worst offender between Familia (0.1 IP, 3 ER) and Knebel (0.0 IP, 2 BB, 3 R). Yairo Muñoz made his first career MLB start.

Injury watch and Transactions: The Phillies selected the contract of Yairo Muñoz and Moniak was optioned to Lehigh Valley. Segura was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day IL. Eflin was pulled early due to a knee injury concern.

Photo of the Game

Game 63 (W) - Phillies 3, Marlins 1

Box: Gibson: 8 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K, HR. Hoskins: 2 for 4, triple. Bohm: 2 for 4. Stubbs: 2 for 3, 3 RBI, HR. RPs: Brogdon (W).

Storylines: Gibson had a solid outing, only allowing one earned run in eight innings on a solo home run. The offense disappeared for about the same amount of time, showing up at the very end of the game to clinch the win. Stubbs was the walk-off hero, with a three-run homer.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Game 64 (W) - Phillies 10, Nationals 1

Box: Wheeler (W): 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K, HR. Schwarber: 2 for 4, 3 RBI, 2 HR. Castellanos: 2 for 3, 2 RBI. Realmuto: 1 for 4, RBI. Gregorius: 1 for 3, 2 RBI. Muñoz: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. RPs: Kelly, Alvarado.

Storylines: June Schwarber is a different level of scorching hot. A seven-run third inning against Patrick Corbin powered the Phillies to this win. All seven runs came with two outs, and all seven were unearned for Corbin. Muñoz hit his first homer with the Phillies. Reliever Michael Kelly made his MLB debut in the eighth inning.

Photo of the Game:

Media Moment of the Week:

You may have noticed the new “Day Care” moniker for the young squad of Phillies players being used on social media. Where did it come from? Inquirer writer Alex Coffey explains here:

After Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling hit HRs off of Josh Hader, the young Phillies got a new nickname: "Phillies Day Care." The moniker stuck.



On the story behind the "Day Care" and how Rob Thomson's open communication style has helped the young guys thrive: https://t.co/YxxaSAjxuD pic.twitter.com/8UhOEVNStz — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) June 11, 2022

Moment of the Week:

Poll What’s the most memorable moment this week? Hoskins hits walk-off

Realmuto’s fielding error in the ninth

Hoskins’s 6 RBI night

Gibson’s outstanding 8 innings

Knebel loses starting position

Stubbs’s 3-run walk-off HR vote view results 0% Hoskins hits walk-off (0 votes)

0% Realmuto’s fielding error in the ninth (0 votes)

0% Hoskins’s 6 RBI night (0 votes)

0% Gibson’s outstanding 8 innings (0 votes)

0% Knebel loses starting position (0 votes)

0% Stubbs’s 3-run walk-off HR (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Question of the Week:

All Star voting is in full swing, and the Phillies have two clear candidates for the game: Harper and Wheeler. But don’t count Nola, Hoskins, or Schwarber out of consideration, either. Nola has had an underrated season so far considering his 4-4 record doesn’t reflect his performance, and Hoskins and Schwarber have both become red hot in the month of June. The Question: Which player(s) do you think is/are most likely to represent the Phillies in the All Star Game?

