Rise and Phight: 6/17/2022

The Phillies have a doubleheader today and started that doubleheader off the right way last night.

Patrick Corbin was pretty bad yesterday himself, but his defense did him no favors. Since they allowed him to stay on the field for a much longer time he would have liked, the Nationals were forced to go to their bullpen earlier than normal. With two games today against an offense like the Phillies, that’s a great thing. Now, they’ll have to piece together two games with two more struggling starters.

Meanwhile, the Phillies got Zack Wheeler to go seven, then used only two relievers to throw rather low stress outings, meaning they can probably come back today if needed. It’s why last night’s game was so important for the Phillies and why the way they won was crucial.

