Rise and Phight: 6/17/2022

The Phillies have a doubleheader today and started that doubleheader off the right way last night.
Patrick Corbin was pretty bad yesterday himself, but his defense did him no favors. Since they allowed him to stay on the field for a much longer time he would have liked, the Nationals were forced to go to their bullpen earlier than normal. With two games today against an offense like the Phillies, that’s a great thing. Now, they’ll have to piece together two games with two more struggling starters.
Meanwhile, the Phillies got Zack Wheeler to go seven, then used only two relievers to throw rather low stress outings, meaning they can probably come back today if needed. It’s why last night’s game was so important for the Phillies and why the way they won was crucial.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Connor Brogdon was good in 2021, then started the new year rough. Now he’s thriving, thanks to a new pitch he added ($).
- It’s time to rethink how you think about the Phillies (and this one is coming from a pessimist!) ($).
- Instead of focusing on adding some punch to the lineup, maybe the team should be looking to add some defense in center field at the trade deadline.
MLB news:
- Rob Manfred spoke about a lot of things yesterday, especially about robot umpires, which look unlikely in 2023.
- How’s this for another mock draft?
- The Guardians have a new minority owner in David Blitzer, who now has a piece of a team from each major sport.
- The DOJ has asked that MLB’s antitrust exemption be more limited than it currently is, which could have broad implications if it is brought about.
