Whew: Phillies 8, Nationals 7

Well that was eventful.

In a game that could be described as either the Matt Vierling Game or the Josh Bell Game, the Phillies came out on top in extra innings thanks to a semi-controversial call that gave them an extra run they would end up needing in the final innings.

Josh Bell homered twice, matched only by Matt Vierling as far as Phillies’ offense, but it was the wise pinch hitting of Bryce Harper that would deliver the Phillies on this night. When the team was looking lethargic and in need of a spark, Rob Thomson went with his instinct and used Harper off of the bench to pinch hit for Odubel Herrera, removing the DH and bringing him up in a crucial position.

He delivered.

Bryce Harper does it again!



With 2 outs in the 8th,

he ties it up at 5

pic.twitter.com/yj1mxCxvCs — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 18, 2022

After the bullpen blew another lead in the ninth, the real fun began in the 10th. J.T. Realmuto singled with men in second and third with one out. The runner on third scored easily, but Rhys Hoskins was thrown out by 30 feet at home….until he was signaled safe by the umpires.

Rhys Hoskins assaulted in the baseline, and ensuing hijinks by Dave Martinez as called by Scott Franzke pic.twitter.com/QPr2DUrU7F — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) June 18, 2022

If the umpire ruled obstruction, then the correct call was made. Even though the bullpen tried to blow it again in the bottom half of the inning, Jose Alvarado (!) saved the game for the team and gave them a doubleheader sweep.