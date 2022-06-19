Gamethread 6/19: Phillies at Nationals

The ultra rare five game sweep is right there at the Phillies’ fingertips today. Usually, that’s a very difficult thing to get, but after watching the Nationals for three days, it’s actually pretty attainable.
Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Series finale. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 19, 2022
: @peacockTV
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/LUdOXKsZTZ
For the Nationals:
Sunday brunch baseball #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/JFJXfBVo9y— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 19, 2022
Let’s talk about it.
Loading comments...