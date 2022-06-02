 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 6/2/2022

A much needed day off

By Ethan Witte
The team gets a much needed day off today, having to regroup and see what they need to do with the roster. Having Nick Maton and Bryson Stott have great games should at least make things a little easier to do, but when Didi Gregorius comes back, this team gets awfully left-handed quickly. It’ll make the need for Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto to start hitting well much more important.

