Rise and Phight: 6/2/2022

The team gets a much needed day off today, having to regroup and see what they need to do with the roster. Having Nick Maton and Bryson Stott have great games should at least make things a little easier to do, but when Didi Gregorius comes back, this team gets awfully left-handed quickly. It’ll make the need for Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto to start hitting well much more important.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The team has been relatively healthy, but the injuries are now starting to mount. First Jean Segura, then Bryce Harper.
- Yeah Joe Girardi has probably been given some new life, but what is the point of keeping him on as manager ($)?
- By doing it all by themselves, the Phillies have dug a big hole. Just how deep is it though? The Athletic looks closer ($).
MLB news:
- Mock draft season! MOCK DRAFT SEASON! Here are a couple of mocks that look at what the teams might be doing.
- Looks like Robinson Cano might be at the end of the line with San Diego.
- Clayton Kershaw is getting closer to returning, which is great news for the Dodgers, bad for the rest of the league.
Loading comments...