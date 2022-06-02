Rise and Phight: 6/2/2022

The team gets a much needed day off today, having to regroup and see what they need to do with the roster. Having Nick Maton and Bryson Stott have great games should at least make things a little easier to do, but when Didi Gregorius comes back, this team gets awfully left-handed quickly. It’ll make the need for Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto to start hitting well much more important.

On to the links.

MLB news: