Rise and Phight: 6/20/2022

The recent run the Phillies have been on has been impressive. They’ve won 15 out of 18 games in June, one of the best months of their franchise’s history...and they’re still eight games behind the Mets.

It’s actually been impressive that they, the Mets, have been able to stay out in front of the Phillies and Braves despite both teams playing great baseball. The Phillies can still focus on winning the division as there have been stranger things that have happened in division races, particularly in the NL East. It’ll be tough, but again, the focus should still be on the division right now.

