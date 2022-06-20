Rise and Phight: 6/20/2022

The recent run the Phillies have been on has been impressive. They’ve won 15 out of 18 games in June, one of the best months of their franchise’s history...and they’re still eight games behind the Mets.
It’s actually been impressive that they, the Mets, have been able to stay out in front of the Phillies and Braves despite both teams playing great baseball. The Phillies can still focus on winning the division as there have been stranger things that have happened in division races, particularly in the NL East. It’ll be tough, but again, the focus should still be on the division right now.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The team says that Eflin’s knee isn’t an issue, but they aren’t sure if he’ll make his next start. That, to me, feels like an issue.
- The team announced they were trading James Norwood to the Red Sox for cash. Fare thee well, James.
- They’re finding ways to win games that maybe they don’t deserve to win, but that is only making the belief in each other stronger ($).
- Bryce Harper has an infected blister, but they’re hopeful he can come back in Texas.
MLB news:
- The 13 pitcher roster limit goes into effect today.
- The A’s have angered a lot of other team for their blatant tanking this season, but they have the owner to thank for that.
- Manny Machado avoided a broken ankle yesterday, but he’ll be out for a bit with an ankle sprain. It was pretty ugly looking.
- Oneil Cruz is coming to Pittsburgh (finally).
