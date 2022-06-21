Rise and Phight: 6/21/2022

The Phillies made a really minor deal yesterday, acquiring Daniel Robertson from the Twins’ minor league system in exchange for cash. It isn’t the most exciting news in the world as Robertson is highly unlikely to see the majors this year, but at the rate the team is losing second baseman, that may not be out of the realm of possibility.
Jean Segura, Johan Camargo and Nick Maton have all gotten hurt, so the team needed someone to play in the infield in Lehigh Valley. Yairo Munoz was needed in Philadelphia, so Robertson has been brought in to hold on to that job for the time being. If he’s summoned to Philadelphia at any point, something has gone terribly wrong.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There are a lot of goodies here in these notes from Matt Gelb ($), including the part about Jean Segura that makes the Robertson trade make a bit more sense.
- One of the things the team needs at the trade deadline is a closer. Here are some options that might be available for them.
- Firing Joe Girardi was simply the biggest thing that turned this team around. There have been other things as well.
- Even as they continue to play well, the early season failures of the team will haunt them all year long.
MLB news:
- The 4th of July hats are bad enough. Then New Era decided these would be good enough for the Blue Jays.
- The Dodgers, in need of some outfield help with Mookie Betts hurting, traded for an old friend from Detroit.
Loading comments...