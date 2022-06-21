Rise and Phight: 6/21/2022

The Phillies made a really minor deal yesterday, acquiring Daniel Robertson from the Twins’ minor league system in exchange for cash. It isn’t the most exciting news in the world as Robertson is highly unlikely to see the majors this year, but at the rate the team is losing second baseman, that may not be out of the realm of possibility.

Jean Segura, Johan Camargo and Nick Maton have all gotten hurt, so the team needed someone to play in the infield in Lehigh Valley. Yairo Munoz was needed in Philadelphia, so Robertson has been brought in to hold on to that job for the time being. If he’s summoned to Philadelphia at any point, something has gone terribly wrong.

