 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 6/21/2022

A trade! A trade!

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies made a really minor deal yesterday, acquiring Daniel Robertson from the Twins’ minor league system in exchange for cash. It isn’t the most exciting news in the world as Robertson is highly unlikely to see the majors this year, but at the rate the team is losing second baseman, that may not be out of the realm of possibility.

Jean Segura, Johan Camargo and Nick Maton have all gotten hurt, so the team needed someone to play in the infield in Lehigh Valley. Yairo Munoz was needed in Philadelphia, so Robertson has been brought in to hold on to that job for the time being. If he’s summoned to Philadelphia at any point, something has gone terribly wrong.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...