Phillies MLR: High & Low Lights So Far in 2022

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (36-30, 1.5 games back in division)

Key Hitters:

Darick Hall - .260/.343/.528, 17 HR, 57 RBI, 28 BB, 54 K, 4 SB (246 at-bats)

Nick Maton - .241/.360/.462, 5 HR, 30 RBI, 25 BB, 39 K, 1 SB (145 at-bats)

Scott Kingery - .211/.315/.355, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 10 BB, 30 K, 4 SB (76 at-bats)

Rafael Marchan - .208/.311/.415, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 7 BB, 7 K, 0 SB (53 at-bats)

Donny Sands - .333/.476/.462, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 26 BB, 50 K, 1 SB (78 at-bats)

Key Pitchers:

Colton Eastman - 38.1 IP, 30 H, 22 R, 21 ER, 31 BB, 39 K

Mark Appel - 25.2 IP, 18 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 22 K

Francisco Morales - 10 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 17 BB, 12 K

Hans Crouse - 7.1 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 9 K

The IronPigs have been quite good so far! Backed by veteran pitching/hitting, but boosted by the breakout of Darick Hall, whose 17 HR leads the International League (and just 5 off the MiLB-lead). Scott Kingery had finally made his way back to AAA, but the result have not been great and you have to wonder how much longer the Phillies keep giving him at-bats and that he is clearly buried deep in the depth chart of call-ups. Mark Appel is proving that you can make a comeback as he has been super effective as a reliever this season. Its amazing he hasn’t been called up yet, but without a 40-man spot, the Phillies are being cautious. Hans Crouse, arguably one of the better/closest to the majors, starting pitching prospects has been injured for most of the season. The said could be said for back-up catcher hopeful Donny Sands who was crushing it at the plate before suffering an injury.

Reading Fightin Phils (27-36, 14 games back in division)

Key Hitters:

Jhailyn Ortiz - .225/.302/.425, 10 HR, 24 RBI, 19 BB, 82 K, 3 SB (200 at-bats)

Logan O’Hoppe - .282/.395/.559, 14 HR, 38 RBI, 28 BB, 37 K, 5 SB (195 at-bats)

Simon Muzziotti - .250/.333/.417, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K, 0 SB (24 at-bats)

Key Pitchers:

James McArthur - 54 IP, 61 H, 33 R, 30 ER, 21 BB, 63 K

Noah Skirrow - 39 IP, 37 H, 18 R, 14 ER, 12 BB, 50 K

Erik Miller - 23.2 IP, 14 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 12 BB, 30 K

Francisco Morales - 16.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 28 K

The hitting in Reading is usually a highlight, but not this season. If you exclude the breakout star Logan O’Hoppe, it gets quite bleak. Speaking of O’Hoppe, he is working himself into one of the best catching prospects in baseball. With JT signed for quite a bit and guys like Stubbs, Sands and Marchan in the system, what will this ultimately mean for his future? Jhailyn Ortiz is seeing his season waste away with poor at-bats and his prospect status dipping even further to where he might be a borderline Top 25 prospect in the system. Simon Muzziotti battled visa issues to a very-late season start to only get injured shortly after debuting. Noah Skirrow, the 23 year old Canadian, has been a pleasant surprise. Erik Miller was taking rather nicely to his new reliever role before getting injured. The aforementioned Francisco Morales was looking like he was turning a corner in AA before being promoted.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (24-39, 19 games back in division)

Key Hitters:

Johan Rojas - .230/.288/.319, 2 HR, 20 RBI, 19 BB, 52 K, 31 SB (235 at-bats)

Casey Martin - .184/.241/.285, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 13 BB, 54 K, 9 SB (207 at-bats)

Ethan Wilson - .238/.305/.357, 3 HR, 26 RBI, 18 BB, 52 K, 18 SB (210 at-bats)

Luis Garcia - .147/.216/.206, 0 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 13 K, 1 SB (34 at-bats)

Rixon Wingrove - .324/.410/.515, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 8 BB, 27 K, 1 SB (68 at-bats)

Carlos De La Cruz - .282/.362/.418, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 11 BB, 45 K, 1 SB (103 at-bats)

Key Pitchers:

Mick Abel - 49 IP, 48 H, 25 R, 23 ER, 18 BB, 63 K

Ben Brown - 45 IP, 36 H, 19 R, 18 ER, 18 BB, 63 K

Griff McGarry - 35.1 IP, 28 H, 19 R, 19 ER, 18 BB, 58 K

Andrew Painter - 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Kyle Glogoski - 16.2 IP, 13 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 20 K

This is the team with all the star-power, though only some of those names are shining so bright. Johan Rojas entered the season as the Phillies best position prospect, but that is all but gone with the emergence of guys like Logan O’Hoppe. However he is perfect in stole-base attempts this season. Luis Garcia also had some shine still left to him, though he was awful even before he got injured. Those high-upside guys like Casey Martin and Ethan Wilson have been very bad. But hey, at least there are the B**y A**s! Mick Abel has been about as good as advertised and the stuff remains absolutely top notch with a wide variety of offerings. Griff McGarry has had his ups and downs as his control will remain a work in progress. Ben Brown is the breakout pitcher so far this season in the org and will be someone to keep an eye on as he rebounds from Tommy John Surgery.

Clearwater Threshers (32-30, 7.5 games back in division)

Key Hitters:

Hao Yu Lee - .283/.385/.472, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 23 BB, 33 K, 8 SB (159 at-bats)

Marcus Lee Sang - .253/.326/.407, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 20 BB, 64 K, 11 SB (194 at-bats)

Kendall Simmons - .223/.309/.433, 8 HR, 25 RBI, 15 BB, 49 K, 7 SB (157 at-bats)

Jadiel Sanchez - .236/.286/.429, 6 HR, 19 RBI, 10 BB, 27 K, 2 SB (140 at-bats)

Yhoswar Garcia - .206/.303/.310, 1 HR, 16 RBI, 14 BB, 35 K, 29 SB (126 at-bats)

Jamari Baylor - .117/.312/.242, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 24 BB, 49 K, 15 SB (113 at-bats)

Key Pitchers:

Andrew Painter - 38.2 IP, 17 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 16 BB, 69 K

Gabriel Cotto - 39 IP, 28 H, 21 R, 18 ER, 17 BB, 45 K

Oswald Medina - 34 IP, 42 H, 23 R, 16 ER, 6 BB, 22 K

Jordi Martinez - 33 IP, 36 H, 20 R, 14 ER, 12 BB, 26 K

Jean Cabrera - 26 IP, 24 H, 14 R, 14 ER, 12 BB, 25 K

Eiberson Castellano - 21 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 26 K

This team has been all about Andrew Painter and Hao Yu Lee, which is both good and bad. Good that the top prospects are over-performing and bad because no one else really is. Painter earned himself a promotion and Hao Yu Lee was likely on his way before going on the IL. Marcus Lee Sang is about the only other hitter to really do anything this season. Top prospect Yhoswar Garcia has been able to hit much, but was able to get on base and steal bases near at-will. Jamari Baylor remains a huge disappointment in his development.