Bad Baseball: Rangers 7, Phillies 0

The Phillies opened up a small two-game interleague series with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday and it did not go as planned. It was a revenge game for Kyle Gibson who was facing his former team for the first time since being acquired by the Phillies last season.

Starting for the Rangers was one of the surprise pitchers of the season, Martin Perez. The lefty dominated the Phillies through six innings of work that included striking out six and allowing six hits. He lowered his season ERA to a stunning 1.96.

This was a pitcher duel through the first four innings until the Rangers hit back-to-back homers off of Gibson in the fifth inning. Then tacked on another run in the sixth on a Corey Seager RBI single. Despite those blemishes, Gibson once again finished the game with a quality start, his third straight.

Back-to-back to break the ice! pic.twitter.com/OvVzgZ4ch9 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 22, 2022

The Phillies’ bats were nowhere to be found in the series opener. Perez was good but they had plenty of chances to push runs across and were unable to do so. Bryce Harper missed his third consecutive game which left a glaring hole in the lineup but going 0/9 with runners in scoring position is inexcusable.

Two separate times the Phillies had runners on 1st and 2nd with less than two outs and had nothing to show for it. Timely hitting has been something the Phillies have excelled at in June, but unfortunately, that was not the case in this game. Despite being down 3-0 entering the bottom of the eighth, the ‘Phils were still within striking distance for a possible last-inning comeback.

That was until Jeurys Familia went back out for his second inning of work. After throwing a scoreless seventh inning, Familia got crushed in the eighth. He gave up two home runs, both of the two-run variety, and just like that, the Phillies were down 7-0.

Marcus Semien homers to give himself another three-hit game! pic.twitter.com/zMZhvZYuVQ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 22, 2022

I wish I could show you some Phillies offensive highlights but there simply were none. The ‘Phils ended the final three innings without even putting a runner on base. They went down quietly in this game and they were a different offense from what we saw last series in Washington.

Other than the start from Gibson there were not many positives to take from this game. The hitters were bad the bullpen was bad and they are in danger of losing their first series of the month. The Rangers have now won all three of the games these teams have played this year. Luckily, the ‘Phils get another chance to win one against Texas tomorrow when they send their ace, Zack Wheeler, to the hill. He will be opposed by Jon Gray of the Rangers, with the first pitch being scheduled for 4:05.