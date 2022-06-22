Rise and Phight: 6/22/2022

Well that game was no fun.

Where the Phillies could do nothing right last night, the Rangers seemed to have the magic touch. The two home runs hit off of Kyle Gibson had a bit of a “really?” feel to them, Nate Lowe’s an absolute missile and Jonah Heim’s just barely eluding Nick Castellanos’ glove. The game really felt over once Kole Calhoun made a spectacular diving catch with two men on and one out in the sixth inning.

Oh well, can’t win them all.

On to the links.

