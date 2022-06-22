Rise and Phight: 6/22/2022

Well that game was no fun.
Where the Phillies could do nothing right last night, the Rangers seemed to have the magic touch. The two home runs hit off of Kyle Gibson had a bit of a “really?” feel to them, Nate Lowe’s an absolute missile and Jonah Heim’s just barely eluding Nick Castellanos’ glove. The game really felt over once Kole Calhoun made a spectacular diving catch with two men on and one out in the sixth inning.
Oh well, can’t win them all.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- With the team in Arlington, now seems the perfect time revisit the Gibson-Spencer Howard trade ($).
- When it comes to All-Star voting, it’s pretty easy to see who is going to be the National League’s DH as Bryce Harper is almost double the next guy.
- Take that, Max Scherzer, if that is your real name.
MLB news:
- All teams have been given a memo that they need to “muddy” the ball pregame a certain way.
- Here is the latest round of All-Star voting for all positions.
- Remember the pitching machines of our day, the big metal scoop that just went in a circle? Yeah, those days are very much gone.
