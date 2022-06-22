Gamethread 6/22: Phillies at Rangers

We don’t ask much around here. Just a simple solid effort from all facets of the game. Good offense, solid pitching, a dash of fielding, that’s the recipe to enjoying a good game from the Phillies.

Maybe today is the day we’ll get one of the three.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Hey, Harper’s back! And it’s a Zack Wheeler start! I’m feeling frisky in declaring today a victory for the Phillies.

For the Rangers:

Oh my god, if the Rangers win, they will have taken all four games from the Phillies.

Let’s talk about it.