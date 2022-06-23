Rise and Phight: 6/23/2022

After losing their season series to the Rangers, the Phillies head to San Diego to take on the Padres. They’re fortunate in that they are going to miss Manny Machado, who is out with an ankle injury, but this Padres team is still very good and will be a good test for the Phillies. It’s kind of mandatory that they at least split this four game series.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The other day on social media, the team showed that they wore a suit before getting on the plane. This story tells us why they did so.
- The team will honor John Irvin Kennedy, their first Black baseball player, when they return home next week.
- This team is made up of veterans. When some struggle, it’s hard to figure which ones they can trust and which ones need to be moved ($).
MLB news:
- Another day, another mock draft for the league.
- Even in a game that was cut short by rain, Austin Hays managed to hit for the cycle for the Orioles.
- With the new rules that are in place about putting mud on the baseballs, we have to ask: will that fix the problem with the baseball this year ($)?
Loading comments...