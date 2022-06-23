 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread 6/23: Phillies at Padres

To the land of perfect weather we go...

By Ethan Witte
For as well as the Phillies played last weekend, they’re playing at the opposite end of the spectrum these last three games. They haven’t hit well, the bullpen hasn’t pitched particularly well and they’re just plain struggling. Heading into San Diego, they need to get off to a good start tonight as they face the Machado-less Padres.

Let’s talk about it (for those of you who are still awake).

