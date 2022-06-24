Phight Club: Week 11

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 4-3

Season Record: 37-34

Game 65 (W) - Phillies 5, Nationals 3

Box: Suarez (W): 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, HR. Castellanos: 2 for 4, 2 RBI. Herrera: 0 for 5, RBI. Bohm: 3 for 5, RBI. RPs: Brogdon, Dominguez, Hand (S).

Storylines: The Phillies took the first game of the scheduled double header on the backs of Castellanos and Suarez. Hand got his second save of the season.

Injury Watch and Transactions: Bailey Falter recalled for double header. Ryan Sherriff and Johan Camargo to Lehigh Valley on rehab. Jojo Romero to Clearwater on rehab.

Photo of the Game:

Game 66 (W) - Phillies 8, Nationals 7 F/10

Box: Falter: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 4 K, 2 HR. Castellanos: 1 for 5, RBI. Realmuto: 1 for 5, 2 RBI. Harper: 1 for 1, 2 RBI. Vierling: 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 2 HR. RPs: Nelson, Knebel, Familia, Bellatti, Alvarado (W, BS). Errors: Gregorius (throwing).

Storylines: In a bizarre turn of events, it was Dusty Wathan who made the winning play in this game. Wathan’s decision to send Rhys Hoskins home in the tenth, despite knowing he was going to be out, allowed the run to count when the umpires ruled that Hoskins was interfered with on the base path. It’s a weird way to win, but hey... that’s baseball.

Injury Watch and Transactions: Bailey Falter returned to Lehigh Valley. Norwood traded to the Red Sox for cash.

Photo of the Game:

Game 67 (W) - Phillies 2, Nationals 1 F/10

Box: Nola: 8 IP, 4 H, BB, 8 K. Muñoz: 1 for 3, RBI, HR. Hoskins: 1 for 1, RBI. RPs: Hand (W, BS), Dominguez (S).

Storylines: Aaron Nola deserves better than this bullpen and this result. Eight scoreless innings and he doesn’t get the win. What a tragedy.

Photo of the Game:

Game 68 (L) - Phillies 3, Nationals 9

Box: Eflin (L): 2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 K, HR. Bohm: 0 for 4, RBI. Stott: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Bellatti, Knebel, Nelson, Kelly. Errors: Realmuto (throwing).

Storylines: Honestly, the box says it all for this game. Eflin only lasted two innings and the offense couldn’t put much together. The Phillies still took 4/5 from the Nats in this series, so all in all it was a successful trip to the Nation’s Capitol. It’s just a shame that it ended on this disappointing game.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 4-1

Game 69 (L) - Phillies 0, Rangers 7

Box: Gibson (L): 6.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 4 K, 2 HR. Hoskins: 0 for 1, 3 BB. Realmuto: 2 for 4. Bohm: 2 for 4. RPs: Familia, Alvarado.

Storylines: The Phillies had an off day before the start of this two-game series in Texas and it seems like the offense was still asleep when the game started... and when it ended. On a positive note, Gibson has continued to prove that he’s a decent, reliable arm in the back end of the rotation.

Injury watch and Transactions: Michael Kelly optioned to Lehigh Valley. Johan Camargo reinstated from the IL.

Photo of the Game

Game 70 (L) - Phillies 2, Rangers 4

Box: Wheeler (L): 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 8 K. Schwarber: 1 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. RPs: Bellatti, Brogdon, Alvarado, Knebel. Errors: Hoskins (fielding).

Storylines: The Phillies picked up their third loss in a row and lost their first series since San Francisco. The most concerning part of this game was Wheeler only going 4.1 innings.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Rangers sweep 2-0

Game 71 (W) - Phillies 6, Padres 2

Box: Suarez (W): 7.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, HR. Schwarber: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. Realmuto: 1 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. Herrera: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Dominguez, Hand.

Storylines: A massive five-run sixth inning, powered by homers by Schwarber and Realmuto, lifted the Phillies over the Padres for the first game in this series. Ranger Suarez read last week’s Phight Club where I questioned his ability to be a starter and decided to prove me wrong.

Photo of the Game:

Media Moment of the Week:

In case you haven’t seen yet, Jimmy Rollins is co-hosting a new podcast called Unwritten, about the unwritten rules of baseball. This was technically last week’s episode, but it’s still worth the mention here. This was an outstanding episode and, at only 32 minutes, is an easy listen while you’re driving, making dinner, etc.

When you know, you know.



Episode 4 of Unwritten is live, and Jimmy Rollins and Ron Darling are talking no-nos and superstitions.



Listen now! https://t.co/ZWhpx6ZttR pic.twitter.com/bGoB3QXIa9 — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2022

Moment of the Week:

Poll What was the most memorable moment this week? Phillies sweep double header against Nats

Dusty saves the day

Hand blows Nola’s outstanding game

Phillies swept by Rangers

5-run sixth against the Padres vote view results 20% Phillies sweep double header against Nats (1 vote)

40% Dusty saves the day (2 votes)

20% Hand blows Nola’s outstanding game (1 vote)

0% Phillies swept by Rangers (0 votes)

20% 5-run sixth against the Padres (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

Question of the Week:

After this series in San Diego, the Phillies return home for a nine-game stretch against Atlanta, St. Louis and Washington. The Question: Do you think the Phillies’ struggles on the back end of this road trip will continue once they get home?

Review Previous Phight Club Recaps Here:

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10