Rise and Phight: 6/24/2022

Joe Musgrove started the evening last night with an ERA around 1.50 (1.59 to be exact). When he was finished, his ERA rose to an unsightly 2.12.
That’s the kind of damage the Phillies’ offense can do!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Even in this chase for a playoff spot, the Phillies still have their work cut out for them the remainder of the way.
- Garrett Stubbs, a San Diego area native, has received a lot of ticket requests this weekend.
- Tangential Phillies news, but Cole Hamels is thinking comeback next season. Buddy, I just don’t know about that...
MLB news:
- The guy who procures the mud for MLB’s baseball is feeling a little safer about his job these days.
- The Rangers and Giants made a trade yesterday, Willie Calhoun heading to San Francisco while Steven Duggar is headed to Arlington.
- Luis Castillo, a huge trade chip this season, is starting to draw a lot of interest from teams around the league.
