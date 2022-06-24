 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 6/24/2022

Choo-choo! All aboard the Kyle Schwarber for MVP train!

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Musgrove started the evening last night with an ERA around 1.50 (1.59 to be exact). When he was finished, his ERA rose to an unsightly 2.12.

That’s the kind of damage the Phillies’ offense can do!

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

