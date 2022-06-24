 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread 6/24: Phillies at Padres

Thank you sir, may I have another?

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

After a solid win, the Phillies try to take tonight’s game and ensure that they at least leave San Diego with a split. Aaron Nola is on the mound for the Phillies, looking to continue his very solid season so far, opposed by Mackenzie Gore. Gore, who was dropped almost universally on many prospect lists, has been great for San Diego this year and really solidified that rotation.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

For the Padres:

Let’s talk about it, late into the night.

