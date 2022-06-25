 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mark Appel promoted to majors

It might be brief, but it’s still a great story

By Ethan Witte
Reading Fightin Phils Double-A Affiliate Baseball Team Media Day Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Usually, when a guy is promoted to the majors, we don’t really worry about covering it. If it is a top prospect, an Alec Bohm, the future Mick Abel/Andrew Painter promotions, that deserves coverage. Other than that, players come and go so much that we would be writing something every 20 minutes it feels like.

This time feels different though.

Mark Appel is coming to the majors, nine years after being drafted #1 overall by the Astros.

Connor Brogdon going back on the Covid list is a bummer, but it means the Phillies can see what Appel has at the major league level. People have been calling for his promotion for a while and from the looks of it, he has more than earned it too.

This one just feels like one of those really good stories that make us love baseball. When a guy struggles so much that he wants to leave the game he grew up obsessing over, then makes a comeback like this, well...it’s just great to see. Appel has been very open about his journey to this point (go follow his Twitter account to see how much) and it’s great to see him get here, but make no mistake: now he has to perform. It’s great to see players get their shot, but at the same time, the Phillies are in the middle of a playoff run. They need all the help they can get, so let’s see how well he can do. If he shows he’s a solid middle reliever for the team, they have to make room for him.

For now, though, let’s just be happy for him.

