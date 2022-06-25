Mark Appel promoted to majors

Usually, when a guy is promoted to the majors, we don’t really worry about covering it. If it is a top prospect, an Alec Bohm, the future Mick Abel/Andrew Painter promotions, that deserves coverage. Other than that, players come and go so much that we would be writing something every 20 minutes it feels like.

This time feels different though.

Mark Appel is coming to the majors, nine years after being drafted #1 overall by the Astros.

Thomson says that Connor Brogdon has been placed on the COVID-related IL and will be unavailable tomorrow. Phillies corresponding move will be to call up Mark Appel, who has had a remarkable journey to get to his MLB debut at age 30. Read about him here: https://t.co/EeWqYVN0Q9 — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) June 25, 2022

Connor Brogdon going back on the Covid list is a bummer, but it means the Phillies can see what Appel has at the major league level. People have been calling for his promotion for a while and from the looks of it, he has more than earned it too.

Mark Appel is by no means a perfect option, but if there is anyone who's earned a shot, it's him. But don't expect him to be a savior. The stuff plays right now, but there's no telling if it'll translate into results at the big league level. https://t.co/nK0UZCnqXM — Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) June 24, 2022

This one just feels like one of those really good stories that make us love baseball. When a guy struggles so much that he wants to leave the game he grew up obsessing over, then makes a comeback like this, well...it’s just great to see. Appel has been very open about his journey to this point (go follow his Twitter account to see how much) and it’s great to see him get here, but make no mistake: now he has to perform. It’s great to see players get their shot, but at the same time, the Phillies are in the middle of a playoff run. They need all the help they can get, so let’s see how well he can do. If he shows he’s a solid middle reliever for the team, they have to make room for him.

For now, though, let’s just be happy for him.