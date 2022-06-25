Gamethread 6/25: Phillies at Padres

West coast games are tough for those of us in the East. San Diego was kind enough to start their games the last two nights 30 minutes earlier than usual, but tonight, they’re back to a 10:10 (7:10 PST) start.
Which means I’ll be in bed for most of it.
Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Saturday Night Baseball ⭐️ #RingTheBell
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/pWVhyUZU6G
For the Padres:
Got @snellzilla4 on the bump
Let’s talk about it.
