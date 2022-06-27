Rise and Phight: 6/27/2022

The Phillies take 3 of 4 from the 2nd place and powerhouse San Diego Padres, so everything is going great...right...right?!?! nervous laughter

Phillies News:

Were you without internet service until just the very second until reading this link?...Bryce Harper took a fastball off his left thumb. It is fractured and he is out indefinitely.

A number of Phillies are going to have to step up in Harper pro-longed absence and there might be no one more important than JT Realmuto as he tries to get his swing right.

If things go bad, do the Phillies become sellers sooner than later? Some ponder whether the Blue Jays might be a good trade fit for Zach Eflin and/or Kyle Gibson.

In happier news, read about Mark Appel’s long journey to the major leagues. Its certainly an inspirational one.

Do the Phillies need a closer? If you don’t want Seranthony Dominguez in that role, there are some trade options.

MLB News:

As the trade deadline looms, perennial MLB feeder clubs (Pirates and DBacks) will gather a ton of interest.

Shohei Ohtani is the most exciting player in baseball and it might not be close.

Benches clear in Angels-Mariners game...including a dude who is out of the season with a broken wrist? S-m-r-t.