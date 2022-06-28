 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 6/28/2022

Big series starting tonight

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight begins a big series against Atlanta. Both teams have been hot this month and neither wants to lose ground on either the Mets or the playoff positions they’re in. It promises to be a good series, but one can’t help but feel sad that two of the better players in the game are unlikely to play.

Bryce Harper, you already know about, but it’s possible that Ronald Acuna, Jr. will miss the series as well. Baseball is always better when the best players are playing, so even if the two teams end up playing well, it’ll still be a bummer.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...