Rise and Phight: 6/28/2022

Tonight begins a big series against Atlanta. Both teams have been hot this month and neither wants to lose ground on either the Mets or the playoff positions they’re in. It promises to be a good series, but one can’t help but feel sad that two of the better players in the game are unlikely to play.

Bryce Harper, you already know about, but it’s possible that Ronald Acuna, Jr. will miss the series as well. Baseball is always better when the best players are playing, so even if the two teams end up playing well, it’ll still be a bummer.

On to the links.

MLB news: