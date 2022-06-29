Rise and Phight: 6/29/2022

Last night, with men on first and third in the sixth inning, Mickey Moniak was left in to face a left handed reliever. This is probably one of the biggest mistakes Rob Thomson has made thus far in his early career as manager. Moniak absolutely cannot be left in that spot; Oscar Mercado or Matt Vierling have to be brought in there to face the reliever.
Phillies news:
- The big news of the day was of course Bryce Harper confirming surgery on his thumb, possibly keeping him out 6-8 weeks.
- File this rumor under “I’ll believe it when I see it”: the Phillies are beginning to be linked to Trea Turner this offseason.
- Zach Eflin went on the IL with knee issues. He probably will have to miss at least two starts, maybe three.
MLB news:
- After some contentious negotiations this winter, Freddie Freeman has left his agency and will represent himself for now.
- As if losing a bunch of players to suspensions for their brawl with the Mariners, the Angels also lost Archie Bradley to a fractured elbow trying to get into the fight.
- Kenley Jansen had to go in the injured list with an irregular heartbeat, something he missed time with a while back.
