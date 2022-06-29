 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 6/29/2022

Moving right along...

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, with men on first and third in the sixth inning, Mickey Moniak was left in to face a left handed reliever. This is probably one of the biggest mistakes Rob Thomson has made thus far in his early career as manager. Moniak absolutely cannot be left in that spot; Oscar Mercado or Matt Vierling have to be brought in there to face the reliever.

On to the links.

