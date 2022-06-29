Phillies MLR 6/28/22: We are having a bad time

Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Cristopher Sanchez - 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 3 GB, 1 FB

Donny Sands - 4 for 5, R, K

Darick Hall - 1 for 5, HR, 3 K

Rafael Marchan - 1 for 5, RBI

Scott Kingery - 0 for 4, BB, K

Lehigh Valley had a 3-2 lead entering the bottom of the 7th before Ofreidy Gomez gave up two runs. The offense out-hit Syracuse 15 to 10, but were 4 for 13 with RISP and leaving a staggering 13 runners on base. Darick Hall launched his 20th HR of the season, doing his best Kyle Schwarber impression. Donny Sands continues to rake at the plate even after his long layoff due to an injury. I can’t think we should all just feel kind of sad for Scott Kingery anymore.

Reading 3, Somerset 2

Noah Skirrow - 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 3 K, 2 HBP

Francisco Morales - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, K, HBP

Simon Muzziotti - 0 for 4, K

Vito Friscia - 2 for 4, 2B, RBI, K

Jhailyn Ortiz - 0 for 4

Noah Skirrow bounces back from one of his shortest outings of the year, to his longest. Francisco Morales struggles remain disappointing. Logan O’Hoppe hasn’t appeared in a game since Friday, June 24 and isn’t listed on the IL. Hoping this means its minor, but getting kind of scared.

Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 2

Matt Russell - 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR, WP, HBP, 4 GB, 6 FB

Carlos De La Cruz - 1 for 4, K

Ethan Wilson - 1 for 3, HBP

Johan Rojas - 0 for 3

Rixon Wingrove - 1 for 3, BB

DJ Stewart - 0 for 3, R, BB, K

Casey Martin - 2 for 4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K

When Casey Martin is your best hitter on the night, you probably aren’t going to have a good time. Nothing against Casey, but he has been dreadful at the plate (.563 OPS). Matt Russell picks up his 5th loss of the season despite a modest 4.15 ERA. That is now back-to-back 0 for 3 nights for Johan Rojas.

Lakeland 5, Clearwater 4 (F/5)

Rafael Marcano - 4 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, BB, 6 K, WP, 0 GB, 0 FB

Kendall Simmons - 1 for 3

Wilfredo Flores - 2 for 3, R

Leandro Pineda - 0 for 1, R, 2 BB, K

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 3 (throwing error and passed ball)

Andrick Nava - 1 for 3, HR, 3 RBI

Micah Yonamine - 1 for 3

Nicolas Torres - 1 for 2

Chris Burke - 0 for 2, K

Erick Brito - 1 for 1, HR, BB

The Threshers nearly pulled off the comeback in this one, picking up all 4 of their runs in the bottom of the 5th. Both Brito and Nava’s homers were their first of the season. Rafael Marcano is the victim of his 4th loss of the season. The 22 year old lefty has a 3.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts to 9 walks in 21.1 innings this season.