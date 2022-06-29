 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread 6/29: Braves at Phillies

A surprise in the cleanup spot

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the Phillies debut one of the few power bats in their system to try and compensate for the loss of Bryce Harper. Darick Hall has been recalled as an option for the team as a bench bat and occasional 1B/DH option against right-handed pitching. Don’t mistake that last part; it’s highly doubtful that he’ll ever see a left-handed pitcher, but at this point, lean straight into the chaos, baby.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Ranger Suarez is on the bump, looking to build on a solid start in San Diego.

For the Braves:

Let’s talk about it.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...