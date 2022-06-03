Phight Club: Week 8

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 1-5

Season Record: 22-29

Game 46 (L) - Phillies 6, Mets 8

Box: Falter (L): 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HR. Harper: 1 for 5, RBI. Castellanos: 2 for 5, RBI. Segura: 0 for 3, RBI. Stubbs: 1 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. RPs: Nelson, Bellatti, Familia, Hand. Errors: Stott (throwing), Stubbs (throwing).

Storylines: The Mets took an early lead and never gave it up, though the Phillies made an effort to steal this one with a six-run sixth inning. The inning started off with four consecutive singles by Hoskins, Bohm, Harper, and Castellanos. A ground-out by Segura and a three-run homer by Stubbs got the Phillies within one run. Pete Alonso had 4 RBI, including a two-run homer off Nick Nelson in the fourth that made it 7-0 Mets.

Photo of the Game:

Game 47 (L) - Phillies 2, Mets 8

Box: Eflin (L): 6 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR. Hits: Harper (2), Castellanos (2), Realmuto (2), Camargo. Realmuto: 2 RBI single.

Storylines: Someone call Spider-Man, because this team is in trouble. Not even Queens’ local superhero could save the day in this one, even if he wanted to. Eflin was good in four of his six innings of work, but back-to-back three-run innings in the fourth and fifth buried him, and the Phillies.

Photo of the Game:

Game 48 (L) - Phillies 4, Mets 5 (F/10)

Box: Wheeler: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 K. Castellanos: 1 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. Segura: 2 for 4, SB. RPs: Hand, Familia, Dominguez, Knebel (L, BS). Errors: Hoskins (throwing).

Storylines: The Mets dominated this game up until Castellanos’s three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning. The joy was short-lived, though. Knebel gave up a home run on the very first pitch of the first at bat in the bottom of the ninth, to rookie Nick Plummer. It was Plummer’s first career hit in the Majors. Brought out for the tenth as well, Knebel also gave up the walk-off hit and earned the loss.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Mets sweep 3-0

Game 49 (L) - Phillies 4, Giants 5 (F/10)

Box: Gibson: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K, HR. Schwarber: 2 for 4, RBI. Castellanos: 2 for 4, RBI. Hoskins: 1 for 4, RBI. Bohm: 0 for 3, RBI. Moniak: 0 for 4, 3 K. RPs: Familia, Hand, Knebel, Bellatti (L).

Storylines: Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Phillies bullpen squandered a quality start from their starter late in the game. This time, it was Bellatti who took the official loss. Though Knebel also allowed a tie-breaking run in the eighth inning. Mickey Moniak was hitless with three strikeouts in his season debut.

Injury watch: Moniak activated from the IL. Didi Gregorius assigned to Lehigh Valley for rehab.

Photo of the Game:

Game 50 (L) - Phillies 4, Giants 7 (F/11)

Box: Suarez: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K. Hoskins: 2 for 4. Realmuto: 1 for 4, 2 RBI, SB. Bohm: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Nelson, Brogdon, Dominguez, Familia, Bellatti (L). Errors: Bohm (fielding), Familia (fielding).

Storylines: The Phillies extended their losing streak to five straight with their third straight in extra innings. Suarez’s line doesn’t quite paint the whole story, as he got himself into many deep counts and into sticky situations on multiple occasions. He threw 100 pitches, only 58 of them for strikes.

Injury watch: Jean Segura was hit with a pitch in the hand on a bunt attempt. He has been diagnosed with a fractured finger and placed on the 10-day IL. He is expected to miss 10-12 weeks.

Photo of the Game

Game 51 (W) - Phillies 6, Giants 5

Box: Nola (W): 6 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 5 K, HR. Schwarber: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. Hoskins: 1 for 4, RBI. Herrera: 2 for 3, SB. Maton: 2 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. Stott: 2 for 4, SB. RPs: Sanchez, Hand, Knebel (S).

Storylines: The Phillies finally managed to snap their losing streak at 5 games on the backs of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Maton. Maton was called up in response to the Segura injury. Aaron Nola did not have a good outing, giving up 5 earned runs, but the pleasant surprise of the night was the three hitless relief innings from the bullpen. Hand and Knebel, especially, needed the clean appearances to get back on the right track. Prior to the game, Roman Quinn was DFA’d.

Injury Watch: Bryce Harper did not play in this game due to forearm stiffness.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Giants win 2-1

