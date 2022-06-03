Rise and Phight: 6/3/2022

The reigning AL MVP is coming to Philadelphia this weekend as Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and the Angels visit for the first time in a while.

It’s here where I’ll address something, perhaps a bit controversially.

I am from South Jersey. I grew up in Vineland, next door to Millville, where Trout was raised, so I know a thing or two about the area. It is amazing how many people around here “know” Trout, tangentially or not. All of a sudden, people recall seeing him on the field, playing baseball somewhere or lining up on the football field.

You didn’t, so stop it.

There is a contingent of about 400 people going to Saturday’s game, where at least 300 of them “know” Trout in some way. No you don’t. You probably couldn’t even find Millville on a map without a magnifying glass and a help from someone who lived in Millville. I personally have never met him or anyone who is in his orbit. I umpired a fair amount of high school baseball games while he was in said grades, but never saw him (the closest prospect I ever saw in person was Mike Siani, in the Reds’ system. Great arm, great glove)

This is a little bit of “old man shakes fist at cloud” talking, but it’s amazing how many people will claim Trout as one of their own from around here. Just stop it. Be happy knowing that one of our own made it to the very pinnacle of the game, putting the New Jersey high school baseball landscape on the map (hello, Anthony Volpe and Jack Leiter).

On to the links.

