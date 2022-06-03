Phillies MLR 6/1 - 6/2/22: Logan O’Hoppe and Jhailyn Ortiz power Reading in their doubleheader

Lehigh Valley 3, Scranton/WB 2 (6/2)

Michael Mariot - 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 5 K, HR, 3 GB, 5 FB

Jose Alvarado - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K

Didi Gregorius - 1 for 4, K

Matt Vierling - 1 for 4, 2 K, SB

Darick Hall - 0 for 2, 2 BB, SB

Rafael Marchan - 0 for 3, R, BB, K

Scott Kingery - 0 for 4, 2 K

The IronPigs win their 27th game of the season behind an impressive start by Michael Mariot who improves to 4-1. They scored all 3 of their runs in the 5th inning with 2 of them coming from a two-run double from Dustin Peterson. Jose Alvarado picks up his first AAA save. Lets hope he might be able to straighten himself out because the major league bullpen could use his arm (an improved version of what we’ve seen so far).

Reading 4, Hartford 1 (6/2, GM1 of DH)

Reading 1, Hartford 0 (6/2, GM2 of DH, makeup of 6/1 ppd)

James McArthur - 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 5 GB, 3 FB

Erik Miller - 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 GB, 0 FB

Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K

Jonathan Guzman - 1 for 6, K

Vito Friscia - 3 for 7, R, 2B, 2 K

Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 3, HR, K

A rare doubleheader sweep for Reading as they ride their...good pitching? Felt weird to say, honestly. Logan O’Hoppe launches his 9th HR in his impressive 2022 campaign. Jhailyn Ortiz hit his 9th as well and provided the only run in the 2nd game of the DH. Lets all hope this is him finally getting back on track.

Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 5 (6/1)

Seth McGarry - 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 5 K, HR, WP, 8 GB, 1 FB

Jared Carr - 2 for 4, 2 R, BB (fielding error)

Johan Rojas - 3 for 5, 2 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, K

Ethan Wilson - 1 for 3, 2 RBI, BB, SB

Casey Martin - 1 for 3, 2B, BB, K, SB

Rixon Wingrove - 0 for 3, BB, 2 K

Baron Radcliff - 1 for 4, R, 2B, 3 K

DJ Stewart - 2 for 4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, K, SB

Just the BlueClaws 17th win of the season and they did it behind...their offense? Yes, many Phillies org rarities these days so count our blessings. Seth McGarry wasn’t very sharp and those control growing pains will continue. Johan Rojas had his first multi-hit game since May 15th.

Dunedin 4, Clearwater 3 (6/1)

Clearwater 6, Dunedin 3 (6/2)

Gabriel Cotto - 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 2 K, 6 GB, 2 FB

Jordi Martinez - 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 5 K, 4 GB, 4 FB

Kendall Simmons - 3 for 8, R, 2 RBI, K (throwing and fielding errors)

Marcus Lee Sang - 3 for 9, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 K, SB

Wilfredo Flores - 2 for 7, R, RBI, SB

Erick Brito - 1 for 3, 2 R, 3B, 2 BB, HBP, SB (fielding error)

Chris Burke - 1 for 6, 2 R, 2B, BB, 4 K

Threshers the only team to play games the last two days. Hao Yu Lee sat out both games and Yhoswar Garcia started yesterday’s game but was lifted before he even took an at-bat.