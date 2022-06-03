 clock menu more-arrow no yes
BREAKING: Joe Girardi out as manager; Rob Thomson interim

Phillies fire Joe Girardi

Rob Thomson will serve as interim manager

By The Smarty Jones
MLB: Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
Joe Girardi: Ex-Phillies manager
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies - one of the most disappointing teams in baseball in 2022 - have fired manager Joe Girardi. The news was first reported by Jim Salisbury:

In addition to Girardi, assistant coach Bobby Meachem has also been “relieved of his duties.” They will be replaced on an interim basis by bench coach Rob Thomson and Mike Caltri.

The move isn’t completely surprising, considering the Phillies’ current status. After an offseason of bringing in expensive veterans like Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, the team has failed to produce on the field. The Phillies are 22-29 and have already fallen 12 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.

Girardi was originally hired before the 2020 season to replace Gabe Kapler. The thought was that Girardi’s experience and championship resume - he led the 2009 Yankees to a World Series title - was what the team needed after two years with the inexperienced Kapler. But the team missed the playoffs in each of Girardi’s first two seasons and looked to be on track to miss the postseason field again in 2022.

It is unclear if Thomson is being considered to take over the role on a permanent basis, or if the team will pursue other options - likely at the conclusion of the season.

