Phillies fire Joe Girardi

The Phillies - one of the most disappointing teams in baseball in 2022 - have fired manager Joe Girardi. The news was first reported by Jim Salisbury:

Joe Girardi is out as Phillies manager. Rob Thomson interim — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) June 3, 2022

In addition to Girardi, assistant coach Bobby Meachem has also been “relieved of his duties.” They will be replaced on an interim basis by bench coach Rob Thomson and Mike Caltri.

#Phillies just made Girardi's firing official. One additional move:



Quality assurance coach Mike Calitri will replace Rob Thomson as bench coach, with coaching assistant Bobby Meacham "relieved of his duties," the team announced. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) June 3, 2022

The move isn’t completely surprising, considering the Phillies’ current status. After an offseason of bringing in expensive veterans like Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, the team has failed to produce on the field. The Phillies are 22-29 and have already fallen 12 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.

Girardi was originally hired before the 2020 season to replace Gabe Kapler. The thought was that Girardi’s experience and championship resume - he led the 2009 Yankees to a World Series title - was what the team needed after two years with the inexperienced Kapler. But the team missed the playoffs in each of Girardi’s first two seasons and looked to be on track to miss the postseason field again in 2022.

It is unclear if Thomson is being considered to take over the role on a permanent basis, or if the team will pursue other options - likely at the conclusion of the season.