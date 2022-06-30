Rise and Phight: 6/30/2022

The decision to put Darick Hall in the cleanup spot looks a little strange at first, but the more you think about it, the more sense it makes.
I wrote yesterday about how little power this lineup has had this year, so bringing someone up who has had oodles of it in the minors makes some sense. There’s the “lightning in a bottle” idea, but as we think about the cleanup guy as a power bat, they might as well try someone who has been as consistent as Hall has been in Lehigh Valley. Add that to the fact that he was facing a right-handed pitcher and at least everything was lined up for him to have success. Hey, at least they’re trying something.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- With Harper out for a while, interest has turned to the trade market. Here are eight names that might interest the team.
- Why does Harper need surgery at all? Here is some words from a doctor that will help answer that question.
- The way that Darick Hall learned he was going to Philadelphia was pretty funny.
- Oscar Mercado is going to be #35 for the Phillies. That number should have been retired a while ago.
MLB news:
- Speaking of the trade deadline, here is one player from each team - some obvious, some not so much - that might be available ($).
- Mock draft is beginning to heat up and here is the latest one from Kiley McDaniel at ESPN.
- If the Athletics relocate from Oakland, MLB will not charge them a relocation fee, which is...unusual.
- This interview with Rob Manfred does not go over as well as Manfred probably would have liked.
