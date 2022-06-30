Rise and Phight: 6/30/2022

The decision to put Darick Hall in the cleanup spot looks a little strange at first, but the more you think about it, the more sense it makes.

I wrote yesterday about how little power this lineup has had this year, so bringing someone up who has had oodles of it in the minors makes some sense. There’s the “lightning in a bottle” idea, but as we think about the cleanup guy as a power bat, they might as well try someone who has been as consistent as Hall has been in Lehigh Valley. Add that to the fact that he was facing a right-handed pitcher and at least everything was lined up for him to have success. Hey, at least they’re trying something.

