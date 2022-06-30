 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread 6/30: Braves at Phillies (6:05)

Please win.

By schmenkman
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Phillies look to avoid the series sweep behind Aaron Nola.

Darick Hall is batting cleanup and DH-ing again, but Matt Vierling takes over in center field and bats 9th.

Ian Anderson takes the mound for the Braves:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...