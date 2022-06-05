A Bryce so nice, they did it twice: Phillies 9, Angels 7

The Good Phight is prepared to make an official statement:

The sweep of Los Angeles Angels is not mere coincidence; it’s a direct result of the firing of Joe Girardi.

A team that looked lost and lifeless a mere five days ago has injected the organization and fanbase with an energy and enthusiasm not seen in some time thanks to a sweep of the Angels, led in here by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. No, the Angels didn’t play well coming in, nor did they play well in this series, but it takes two to tango and the Phillies capitalized when needed.

Today started out well for starter Kyle Gibson, who breezed through the first three innings rather effortlessly before falling apart in the fourth inning. A leadoff single to Matt Duffy, a double Ohtani and a walk to Trout loaded the bases for Jared Walsh, who singled to bring home Duffy and Ohtani, giving the Angels the lead. Jo Adell, back from the minors today, singled in Trout and the Angels were suddenly up 3-0 and Gibson was struggling. Brandon Marsh grounded into a force out that put runners on the corners, followed by a single from Kurt Suzuki and an error from Rhys Hoskins made the lead 5-0 and ended Gibson’s day.

The Phillies would get two back in the fifth when Bryce Harper doubled after Hoskins was hit by a pitch. Nick Castellanos hit a sacrifice fly to give them their first run, followed by a J.T. Realmuto ground out that gave them their second. Los Angeles got another in the eighth thanks to some shoddy defense, but that simply set the stage for the heroics from Bryce Harper.

You know the setting: bases loaded, two out, 3-2 pitch from closer Raisel Iglesias for Harper.

Unnnnnnnnnnnnnfortunately for the Phillies, the Angels still had a chance and Corey Knebel was still struggling. He gave the lead and the momentum right back to the Angels, walking the leadoff batter who eventually scored on a Matt Duffy single. Again, though, that simply set the stage for more heroics, this time from Bryce’s son, Bryson.

Bryson Stott cranks a walkoff homer for the Phillies



It was an outstanding weekend from the team, one they really needed as they head to Milwaukee.