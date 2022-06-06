Rise and Phight: 6/6/2022

Quite the eventful weekend.
After firing their manager before Friday’s game, the Phillies then went out and swept a struggling Angels team, doing what teams must do when they see a team down. It certainly injected some life in this team, dismissing Girardi. It’s probably a pure coincidence, but it was fun to watch.
Phillies news:
- As the Phillies celebrated their win yesterday, it looked a little like Bryce Harper, in his postgame comments, was taking a swipe at Joe Girardi.
- So far at least, Rob Thomson has had the magic touch with this team.
- This offseason, it is expected that with some of the marquee shortstops available, the Phillies will be an active pursuer of one of them.
MLB news:
- The trade deadline is coming, whether you like it or not. Here are the top 148 names to consider for that day (including some Phillies - $).
- On their Pride Night promotion, several Rays players did not wear the caps marking the occasion, citing religious beliefs.
- Lance Lynn is getting closer to returning for the White Sox, who have had the injury bug bite repeatedly all year.
- Speaking of rehabbing starters, Clayton Kershaw’s return looks imminent for the Dodgers.
