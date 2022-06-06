 clock menu more-arrow no yes
BREAKING: Joe Girardi out as manager; Rob Thomson interim

Rise and Phight: 6/6/2022

What a weekend

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Quite the eventful weekend.

After firing their manager before Friday’s game, the Phillies then went out and swept a struggling Angels team, doing what teams must do when they see a team down. It certainly injected some life in this team, dismissing Girardi. It’s probably a pure coincidence, but it was fun to watch.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

