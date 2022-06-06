The Young and The Phiery

The Philadelphia Phillies swept the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for the first time in franchise history. With their win on Sunday, the Phils are 4-12 against the Halos. Now, the Phillies have won four in a row!

The words of fictional Major League Cleveland manager Lou Brown echo in the minds of optimistic and skeptical Phillies Phans: "OK, we won a game yesterday. If we win today, it's called two in a row. And if we win again tomorrow, it's called a winning streak...it has happened before."

For the sanity of Phillies Phans everywhere, let's hope this continues.

At A Glance

This series brought a breath of fresh air to a ballclub that needed a wake-up call. When your organization is spending $240,938,328 for a sub-.500 performance is not a good look, and the Phanbase is rightfully furious. The Boys in Red Pinstripes have not made the playoffs since 2011.

This past weekend was a tumultuous one for the Phightins. The organization fired manager Joe Girardi to instill a "new voice," as David Dombrowski put it. The Phans have moved on without a second thought. Especially on this win streak the Phils have put together over the weekend.

What do the Phillies need to continue this trajectory? The answers may be closer than people think: The Youths or "Yutes," as the great Vinny Gambini from My Cousin Vinny calls them.

Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, Nick Maton, Mickey Moniak, and hopefully, more prospects will step up to cover for injuries and over-reliability on veteran players.

Injection of Youth

Bryson Stott hit a three-run walk-off homer to close the proverbial book on the Angels' trip to South Philadelphia. Simultaneously, he has turned the page for this team and his future opportunities in this ball club.

Fun Fact:

Today was the first game in which the Phillies hit both a grand slam and a walk-off HR in the same game since July 22, 1985 vs. Houston. John Russell hit a grand slam in the first inning, and then Mike Schmidt hit the walk off HR in the ninth.



The Real Deal:

Like many Phillies prospects the past few seasons, Stott suffered from slumping under the Girardi managerial regime at times. Girardi favored the veterans over the rookies consistently. For example, Alec Bohm had quite a sophomore slump, leading him to the bench and inevitably back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. In the end, Girardi went to former Yankee and VETERAN Ronald Torreyes at the hot corner over the ROY Runner-up.

Moreover, Girardi consistently did not have faith in his youth to persevere and work on their craft. Granted, as Phans, we all want results, but not allowing Bohm to work on his craft at the MLB Level was critical to his development. The same goes for Stott, who struggled coming into June and recently recovered Mickey Moniak.

In 2021, Nick Maton and Matt Vierling made their MLB debuts and came up clutch for the Phils. Vierling did not start the season well but has gotten his groove back with consistent play with the Iron Pigs. Maton recently returned and did well before receiving a slight injury in his second game. Consistent play is precisely what the young Phillies prospects need.

Will this change under interim manager Rob Thomson?

The Rob Connection

The kids are bringing the fun energy of change. Moniak, Maton, Stott, and Bohm have impacted this lineup over the past four games. This shows how necessary the team needed a shake-up. The youths also need playing time.

According to Dave Dombrowski, Rob is a good communicator and is the right person to take over the job. Rob has not made as many in-game bone-headed decisions as his predecessor did, but the new atmosphere has changed the vibe around this clubhouse. Thomson has coached in the majors for over three decades. He shared many of those years with Joe Girardi under his Yankees managerial tenure. Thomson has impressed the Phillies organization before, and Phillies GM Sam Fuld believes he is a mainstay in the organization.

Firstly, Rob Thomson arrived under the Gabe Kapler-era of Phillies baseball in 2018. Thomson's pedigree and skill indicate why the Phils hired him as the bench coach in the first place.

Secondly, he had the opportunity to be around the guys and make communicative connections to establish concrete relationships with Phillies players.

Overall, the personal and professional communication combined with his baseball experience made him a compelling candidate to take over for Girardi.

The players have responded in an offensive explosion that will continue past this series. Hopefully, Rob Thomson's brilliant baseball mind can dig the Phils out of the sub-.500 hole, play the kids more, and make good baseball decisions.

The Phillies continue their 2022 Season with a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers tomorrow at 8:10 pm at American Family Field.