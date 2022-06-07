Rise and Phight: 6/7/2022

One of the things we were concerned about with this team was their schedule. When they headed west to Seattle, it began a month of May that, on paper, was really tough. That stretch bled into June and it looks like this upcoming series will be “the end” of that stretch.

Well, when the Mets came to town in the beginning of the month, the Phillies were 11-14. They’re now 25-29, meaning they’ve gone 14-15. Not too shabby, but definitely disappointing when one considers all of the issues they had and games they could have taken. Many of us would have taken a record near .500 at the end of this stretch and, while it’s not over yet, they still aren’t buried out of the playoff picture just yet.

On to the links.

One of the things that Joe Girardi struggled with was young players. Will Rob Thomson be any different?

ANDREW PAINTER IS COMING.....to the next rung on the minor league ladder.

MLB news: