Rise and Phight: 6/8/2022

Well that was quite unexpected.
With Josh Hader on the mound, did any of you expect the Phillies, let alone Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling to lead the comeback?
Me either.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Hey look who’s back in the majors for a little bit. The team probably figures they can pass Kingery through waivers pretty easily.
- Looking to give themselves a boost, the team sent a representative to Trevor Rosenthal’s showcase.
- While the firing of Girardi may not fix everything, there is some hope for the Phillies coming.
MLB news:
- The shift is probably ending soon and before it does, the players have their say about it and what it’s done.
- Joe Maddon was fired in the middle of a 12 game losing streak in Anaheim. Hmmm, maybe the Tampa Bay analytics department and Chicago’s talent pipeline had a little more to do with their success than we thought.
- Stephen Strasburg is coming back for the Nationals after more than a year layoff due to injury.
- Casey Mize had to be shutdown from his throwing since his elbow still hurts. Tough luck for Detroit.
