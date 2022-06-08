 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 6/8/2022

Huh.

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Well that was quite unexpected.

With Josh Hader on the mound, did any of you expect the Phillies, let alone Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling to lead the comeback?

Me either.

On to the links.

