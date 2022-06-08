Phillies MLR 6/7/22: Kyle Glogoski pitches well in BlueClaws loss, Jadiel Sanchez homers in Threshers win

Lehigh Valley 5, Omaha 1 (F/7 innings)

Jose Alvarado - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Dalton Guthrie - 2 for 4, RBI, SB

Darick Hall 1 for 3, RBI, BB, 2 K

Rafael Marchan - 0 for 3, R, K, HBP

Good things this was a bullpen game for the IronPigs because it turned out to be a rain shortened one. Neither team had an extra-base hit in this one, but LHV did collect 9 hits total. Our old friend Jose Alvarado has yet to give up a run in his first 3 innings in AAA and picked up his first win last night.

Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2

Kyle Glogoski - 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, 8 K, 2 GB, 2 FB

Jared Carr - 1 for 4, R, 2 K (outfield assist, 2B)

Ethan Wilson - 1 for 4, K

Johan Rojas - 1 for 4, R

Rixon Wingrove - 3 for 3, 2 RBI, BB

Casey Martin - 0 for 4, 2 K

Baron Radcliff - 0 for 2, 2 BB, K

DJ Stewart - 1 for 4, K

Freylin Minyety - 0 for 4, K

Poor Kyle Glogoski was in line for the win in this one, but the BlueClaws bullpen gave up all 3 runs in a 2-0 game in the bottom of the 8th to relinquish the lead. Our favorite New Zealander now has 12 scoreless innings since being promoted to High-A. The offense combined for 8 hits (to just 3 for HV), but none of them were for extra-bases.

Clearwater 4, Bradenton 2

Eiberson Castellano - 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 2 HBP, 1 GB, 1 FB

Wilfredo Flores - 1 for 5, R, 2B

Jadiel Sanchez - 3 for 5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 4, BB, 2 K

Marcus Lee Sang - 2 for 3, 2 R, BB, 2 SB

Arturo De Freitas - 1 for 4, RBI, K

Leandro Pineda - 2 for 4, 2B, RBI, K, SB

Jamari Baylor - 0 for 3, BB, K, SB (fielding error)

Randy Vasquez - 0 for 4, 3 K

Erick Brito - 1 for 4, K, CS

The injury ravaged Threshers saw their best hitter in Hao Yu Lee go on the IL this week after not appearing in a handful of games. Jadiel Sanchez did make his return from the injured list and hit his 5th HR of the season. Jamari Baylor, despite a .313 OBP this season, has 14 stolen bases.