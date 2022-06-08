Gamethread 6/8: Phillies at Brewers

Last night was incredible and unexpected! Three brilliant things happened: 1.) The Phightins came back to win 3-2. 2.) They did it against improbable odds, personified in the form of Josh Hader, and snapped his save streak. 3.) Rob Thomson made good lineup decisions, and the kids thrived.

Overall, the kids are alright and making a significant impact!

Let’s keep the positive vibes train going for the Phightins!

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

For the Brewers:

Willy Adames makes his return to the Brew Crew...

Discuss.