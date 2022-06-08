Phillies 10, Brewers 0: Aaron Nola dominates behind offensive explosion

The energy within the Philadelphia Phillies organization has certainly shifted during the past few days. Looking to pick up their sixth straight victory, Rob Thomson’s crew sent Aaron Nola to the mound to oppose Adrian Houser.

The top of the first began with a Kyle Schwarber base hit, which was quickly erased as Rhys Hoskins grounded into a double play. There was not much offense in the first couple of innings between these teams.

Fast forwarding to the top of the third inning where the philly offense opened the scoring. Bryson Stott mashed his third home run of the season to bring home Odubel Herrera and take the lead early. Stott has now homered in every other game since June third.

Rhys Hoskins was not far behind, also blasting a two-run home run. Hoskins’s long ball was his ninth of the season and made it 4-0.

With a four run lead, Nols returned to the hill for the bottom of third and continued carve up the Brew Crew.

Soon after, Odubel Herrera jumped on the homer train with a solo shot in the top of the fifth.

Not much else happened in the sixth inning, besides number 27 continuing to shine on the bump.

The youngster, Bryson Stott added to his impressive day at the plate with a double in the top half of the seventh frame. Kyle Schwarber then drove in the rookie with a double of his own.

More Aaron Nola dominance continued as his command was on an elite level on Wednesday night. Through eight complete innings, the righty was as good as ever:

8 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Philadelphia decided the six run lead was not enough, as the offense led by Bryson Stott, continued to pour it on. The 2019 first-round pick laced his fourth hit of the night to complete the perfect effort at the plate.

Schwarber doubled in Alec Bohm, which also put a pair of runners in scoring position.

Bryce Harper joined in on the hit parade to make it a 10-0 ballgame. The homer was the fourteenth of the year for MV3.

Andrew Bellatti was entrusted to protect the double digit lead and did so without any trouble.

The victory pushes the Phillies to 27-29 on the campaign and marks their sixth consecutive win, as they remain undefeated in the Rob Thomson era.

Philadelphia has a chance to sweep Milwaukee on their own turf as they await a 2:10pm first pitch Thursday afternoon.