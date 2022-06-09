Phillies MLR 6/8/22: Logan O’Hoppe homers AGAIN, Griff McGarry dominates

Lehigh Valley 4, Omaha 2

Michael Mariot - 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 2 HR, HBP, 2 GB, 1 FB

Jose Alvarado - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 GB, 0 FB

Darick Hall - 1 for 3, BB, K

Rafael Marchan - 2 for 3, R, 2B, BB

Dustin Peterson - 1 for 3, HR, 3 RBI, BB

Dustin Peterson bailed out Michael Mariot with a 3-run blast, his 4th HR, in a 2-0 game in the top of the 5th. From there the IronPigs bullpen shut things down. Jose Alvardo had another scoreless inning, which brings his AAA total to 4 innings since his demotion.

Altoona 4, Reading 0 (GM1 of DH)

Reading 6, Altoona 1 (GM2 of DH)

James McArthur - 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K, HBP, 3 GB, 2 FB

Erik Miller - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K, 0 GB, 1 FB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 1 for 3, 2 K

Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 5, 2 R, HR, 2 BB

Welcome back to the Logan O’Hoppe Show, who is just about the only highlight in Reading so far this season. His HR in the second game was his 12th of the season, which is 3 off the org lead (Darick Hall of course). I remain perplexed as to what the the Phillies are doing with Erik Miller. Is he a multi-inning reliever? High-leverage reliever? Do they want him to still stretch out as a starter? Who knows!

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1 (GM1 of DH, makeup of 5/7 ppd)

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1 (GM2 of DH)

Dominic Pipkin - 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 3 K, 4 GB, 0 FB

Griff McGarry - 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 2 WP, 4 GB, 4 FB

Jared Carr - 0 for 3, K

Ethan Wilson - 2 for 5, 2B, RBI, BB, K, CS

Johan Rojas - 1 for 5, BB, 2 K, SB

Rixon Wingrove - 0 for 6, 3 K

Casey Martin - 2 for 6, K, SB

Carlos De La Cruz - 2 for 6, HR, 3 K

DJ Stewart - 1 for 5, R, K, SB

Freylin Minyety - 1 for 3, RBI, 2 K

Baron Radcliff - 0 for 2, BB, K

Griff McGarry back to doing Griff McGarry things. It was his longest and best outing so far with a season-high 9 strikeouts. He picks up his first win and has 48 strikeouts in just 29.1 innings. Carlos De La Cruz had a late start to the season because of an injury, but has been quite good in his return sporting a .268/.342/.465 line with 3 HRs. The 6’8 behemoth hasn’t put up numbers like this since his stateside debut in 2018.

Clearwater 4, Bradenton 2

Gabriel Cotto - 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, HBP, 6 GB, 0 FB

Wilfredo Flores - 0 for 4, K

Jadiel Sanchez - 0 for 4, K

Kendall Simmons - 2 for 4, HR, K

Marcus Lee Sang - 2 for 3, 2 R, BB, SB, CS

Andrick Nava - 1 for 4, 2B, RBI, K

Leandro Pineda - 2 for 3, R, 2B, BB, CS

Micah Yonamine - 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI, K

Nicolas Torres - 0 for 4, 2 K

Erick Brito - 0 for 3, K

Gabriel Cotto is having himself a modestly good season, though doing it at 22 at a level he should be doing well in. He has a 4.26 ERA with 44 strikeouts to 17 walks in 38 innings. Kendall Simmons mashed his 6th HR of the season and Marcus Lee Sang snagged his 11th base.