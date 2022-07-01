Phight Club: Week 12

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 3-3

Season Record: 40-37

Game 72 (L) - Phillies 0, Padres 1

Box: Nola (L): 7 IP, 7 H, ER, 2 BB, 10 K. Hits: Hoskins, Bohm (2), Vierling (2). RPs: Alvarado. Errors: Nola (fielding).

Storylines: Austin Nola earned bragging rights by beating brother Aaron. Literally — Austin had the only RBI of the game, a single in the sixth. The bats went cold, and Aaron once again received a loss that he really shouldn’t have.

Photo of the Game:

Game 73 (W) - Phillies 4, Padres 2

Box: Eflin (W): 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K. Schwarber: 1 for 4, RBI. Realmuto: 1 for 3, RBI, HR. Bohm: 2 for 4, RBI. Munoz: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Bellatti, Knebel, Hand, Dominguez (S).

Storylines: The final score was in the Phillies’ favor, but the mood definitely does not agree. The main storyline from this game was Bryce Harper getting hit in the thumb by a pitch from Snell. He’s the second key member of the lineup to break a finger as a result of a HBP this season, and if he misses any extended period of time it’s going to be a rough up-hill battle for the Phillies.

Injury Watch and Transactions: Mark Appel selected from Lehigh Valley, Brogdon placed on COVID-related IL. Harper was hit with a pitch in the left thumb, initial x-rays show a fracture.

Photo of the Game:

Game 74 (W) - Phillies 8, Padres 5

Box: Gibson: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K. Schwarber: 2 for 5, 4 RBI, HR. Castellanos: 4 for 5, RBI, SB. Stubbs: 1 for 4, RBI. Stott: 1 for 3, RBI, SB. RPs: Nelson (W), Knebel, Alvarado, Bellatti (S).

Storylines: With Harper out for the foreseeable future, the Phillies need the rest of the big names in the lineup to step up. Schwarber answered the call in this game with 4 RBI, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Injury Watch and Transactions: Harper placed on the 10-day IL with a fractured left thumb, he is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Moniak recalled from Lehigh Valley.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 3-1

Game 75 (L) - Phillies 3, Braves 5

Box: Wheeler: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 8 K, 2 HR. Schwarber: 1 for 3, RBI, HR. Realmuto: 1 for 4, RBI. Gregorius: 1 for 3, Triple. Herrera: 0 for 4, RBI. RPs: Knebel, Bellatti (L), Hand.

Storylines: Schwarber continues to be hot in the month of June, but it wasn’t enough to out-power the reigning champs. Wheeler gave up back-to-back homers in the first but settled in fairly well after that. The Phillies celebrated Pride Night at CBP, including lighting the Liberty Bell in rainbow colors.

Injury watch and Transactions: Oscar Mercado claimed off waivers from Cleveland and activated; Jojo Romero assigned to Reading on rehab assignment; Eflin to the 15-day IL (retroactive to 6/26).

Photo of the Game:

Game 76 (L) - Phillies 1, Braves 4

Box: Suarez (L): 6.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7K, HR. Hoskins: 2 for 4, RBI, HR. RPs: Alvarado, Familia, Appel.

Storylines: Life without Bryce Harper is not great, folks. The Phillies managed just four hits, two of which came from Hoskins. On a brighter note, Mark Appel and Darick Hall both made their MLB debuts.

Injury watch and Transactions: Harper had surgery on his thumb and will miss at least 6 weeks. Darick Hall selected from LV; Camargo to the 10-day IL (retroactive to 6/26).

Photo of the Game

Game 77 (W) - Phillies 14, Braves 4

Box: Nola (W): 7 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, BB, 8 K, 2 HR. Schwarber: 1 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. Hoskins: 1 for 3, RBI, HR. Castellanos: 2 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. Hall: 2 for 5, 3 RBI, 2 HR. Realmuto: 2 for 4. Bohm: 1 for 4, RBI. Stott: 2 for 3, RBI, SB. Vierling: 1 for 2, 2 RBI. RPs: Familia, Appel.

Storylines: The offense showed up in a BIG way in the series finale against the Braves. Every single starter in the lineup had at least one hit, and seven different players collected RBI. The biggest story of the night was Darick Hall’s first career MLB hit — a solo home run in the fourth inning. That was followed up by his second career MLB hit — a two-run homer in the eighth inning. What a way to start your career!

Photo of the Game:

Series: Braves win 2-1

Media Moment of the Week:

Mark Appel has had an unbelievable journey to the Majors and finally got to make his debut this week against the Braves. His story is one for the heartstrings. Here is an article from ESPN on his unlikely journey.

Moment of the Week:

Poll What was the most memorable moment this week? A. Nola beats A. Nola

Harper breaks thumb

Schwarber’s 4 RBI night

Appel’s MLB debut

7-run inning against the Braves

Darick Hall’s 2-homer night vote view results 8% A. Nola beats A. Nola (2 votes)

47% Harper breaks thumb (11 votes)

0% Schwarber’s 4 RBI night (0 votes)

26% Appel’s MLB debut (6 votes)

8% 7-run inning against the Braves (2 votes)

8% Darick Hall’s 2-homer night (2 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Question of the Week:

How on earth will the Phillies manage the next six weeks without Bryce Harper? Who needs to step up and in which ways? Do the Phillies need to trade for someone, or can the rest of this roster do enough to make up for losing their MV3?

