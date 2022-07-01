Rise and Phight: 7/1/2022

Believe it or not, this was the best month of June the Phillies have had in a very, very long time.

The Phillies finish June at 19-8, their best month of June in 129 years.@Stathead @baseball_ref pic.twitter.com/afxbX9GuHp — schmenkman (@tgpschmenk) July 1, 2022

That’s impressive. Let’s hope July is the same way.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: