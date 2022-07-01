Rise and Phight: 7/1/2022

Believe it or not, this was the best month of June the Phillies have had in a very, very long time.
The Phillies finish June at 19-8, their best month of June in 129 years.@Stathead @baseball_ref pic.twitter.com/afxbX9GuHp— schmenkman (@tgpschmenk) July 1, 2022
That’s impressive. Let’s hope July is the same way.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Turns out, Kevin Long was pretty prescient when he predicted Nick Castellanos would have a big game last night.
- Those Andrew Benintendi rumors are starting to get louder and louder.
- During this past series against the Braves, the Phillies honored their first Black player in John Irving Kennedy. Here’s the inside story about that ($).
MLB news:
- The finalists for the All-Star game vote have been announced, Bryce Harper being among them as the DH.
- Interesting story about whether other coaches might follow the Twins’ pitching coach who bolted for the college ranks ($).
- Another mock draft? Don’t mind if I do.
- Six months prior to his suicide, Jeremy Giambi was hit in the head with a baseball. People around him say that after than beaning, he seemed different.
Loading comments...