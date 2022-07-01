 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 7/1/2022

Does June really have to end?

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Believe it or not, this was the best month of June the Phillies have had in a very, very long time.

That’s impressive. Let’s hope July is the same way.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...